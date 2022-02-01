Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Report 2022 by DelveInsight

The clinical development of anti-PD-L1 agents is at the epicenter of immuno-oncology drug development. The clinical success of monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-L1 is an attractive lure, and drug development in this sphere continues at a robust pace. The Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies proactively working to develop 80+ key therapies, asserts DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody treatment scenario include Compass Therapeutics, Curis, Biotheus, RemeGen, Incyte Corporation, Jubilant Therapeutics, ChemoCentryx, ABL Bio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine , Sorrento Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Alphamab Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, CytomX Therapeutics, Genmab A/S, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Fate Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd., Celldex Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Acepodia Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, Effector Therapeutics, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, F-star Therapeutics, BeiGene, and many others.

, and many others. Essential Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody pipeline therapies such as CTX-8371, CA 327, RC 98, PM 8001, INCB086550, CCX 559, ABL501, TQB 2450, SHR 1316, FS222, SHR-1701, Cosibelimab, LY 3434172, KN035, KN046, CX-072, GEN1046, AVA028, AVA021, PD-L1 XT, FT516, FT500, CDX 527, Envafolimab, BGB-A333, ACE1708, Tomivosertib, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In November 2021, Sorrento Therapeutics announced that its license partner, China Oncology Focus Limited (COF), an affiliate of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has submitted an NDA (new drug application) for the anti-PD-L1 antibody, socazolimab , licensed from Sorrento to COF for the greater China territory to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The NDA application has been accepted by China NMPA. In February 2021, Sorrento and Lee's Pharma announced that socazolimab had been granted breakthrough designation by the NMPA .

announced that its license partner, an affiliate of has submitted an NDA (new drug application) for the anti-PD-L1 antibody, , licensed from Sorrento to COF for the greater China territory to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The NDA application has been accepted by China NMPA. In February 2021, Sorrento and Lee's Pharma announced that socazolimab had been granted . In December 2021, Checkpoint Therapeutics announced the initiation of the CONTERNO study, a global, randomized Phase 3 trial of cosibelimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The primary endpoint for the CONTERNO Phase 3 trial is overall survival (OS), and the study is designed to support full regulatory approvals worldwide.

announced the initiation of the a global, randomized Phase 3 trial of in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The primary endpoint for the is overall survival (OS), and the study is designed to support full regulatory approvals worldwide. In August 2021, ABL Bio announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ABL501 has been approved by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for has been approved by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). In December 2021, Biotheus Inc. announced that its proprietary anti-PD-L1/TGF-β bifunctional therapeutic, named PM8001 , has been approved by the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) for conducting clinical phase II studies as part of an international multicenter clinical trial.

announced that its proprietary anti-PD-L1/TGF-β bifunctional therapeutic, named , has been approved by the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) for conducting clinical phase II studies as part of an international multicenter clinical trial. In September 2021, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group initiated a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TQB2450 injection combined with Anlotinib Hydrochloride capsules versus weekly treatment with paclitaxel of recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial is currently active with 405 participants and is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

initiated a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of combined with versus weekly treatment with paclitaxel of recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial is currently active with and is anticipated to be completed by December 2024. In June 2021, Alphamab Oncology announced that FDA approved an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to envafolimab (KN035), a recombinant humanized PD-L1 single-domain antibody independently invented by Alphamab Oncology, for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma. This is the second Orphan Drug Designation for Envafolimab after its first ODD in advanced biliary tract cancer and the fourth ODD that Alphamab Oncology has obtained from the U.S. FDA.

The Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody pipeline landscape.

Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Overview

Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1; and its partner PD-L2) is a transmembrane protein expressed in normal tissues to inhibit the activity of T-cells and prevent autoimmunity. PD-L1 is commonly upregulated on the surface of tumor cells, binding to the programmed death 1 (PD-1) expressed on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, eventually causing a T-cell tolerance. This represents one of the various mechanisms of immune evasion. The molecular organization of PD-L1 is similar to that of other B7 molecules and typical of the immunoglobulin superfamily. PD-L1 is constitutively expressed at varying levels in cells of the myeloid lineage, such as DCs, macrophages, and myeloid-suppressor cells (MDSCs) but also in other cell types.

Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA CTX-8371 Compass Therapeutics Preclinical Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors NA CA 327 Curis Preclinical Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral RC 98 RemeGen Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral LY 3434172 Eli Lilly and Company Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous INBRX-105 Inhibrx Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral CDX 527 Celldex Therapeutics Inc Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral PM 8001 Biotheus Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral INCB086550 Incyte Corporation Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral CX-072 CytomX Therapeutics Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous Tomivosertib Effector Therapeutics Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral Research program: programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 inhibitors Jubilant Therapeutics Preclinical Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors NA CCX 559 ChemoCentryx Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral ABL501 ABL Bio Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral TQB 2450 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous SHR 1316 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Parenteral SHR-1701 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous Cosibelimab Checkpoint Therapeutics Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous Socazolimab Sorrento Therapeutics Preregistration Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous GB226 Genor Biopharma Preregistration Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous BGB-A333 BeiGene Phase I/II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous

Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Therapeutics Assessment

The Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration,Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration,Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous, Parenteral

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous, Parenteral Therapeutics Assessment By Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Therapies Mechanism of Action: Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors

Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Key Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Companies : Compass Therapeutics, Curis, Biotheus, RemeGen, Incyte Corporation, Jubilant Therapeutics, ChemoCentryx, ABL Bio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Sorrento Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Alphamab Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, CytomX Therapeutics, Genmab A/S, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Fate Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharm.Co., Celldex Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Acepodia Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, Effector Therapeutics, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, F-star Therapeutics, BeiGene, and many others.

: Compass Therapeutics, Curis, Biotheus, RemeGen, Incyte Corporation, Jubilant Therapeutics, ChemoCentryx, ABL Bio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Sorrento Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Alphamab Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, CytomX Therapeutics, Genmab A/S, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Fate Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharm.Co., Celldex Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Acepodia Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, Effector Therapeutics, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, F-star Therapeutics, BeiGene, and many others. Key Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody Pipeline Therapies: CTX-8371, CA 327, RC 98, PM 8001, INCB086550, CCX 559, ABL501, TQB 2450, SHR 1316, FS222, SHR-1701, Cosibelimab, LY 3434172, KN035, KN046, CX-072, GEN1046, AVA028, AVA021, PD-L1 XT, FT516, FT500, CDX 527, Envafolimab, BGB-A333, ACE1708, Tomivosertib, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 5.1 Socazolimab: Sorrento Therapeutics 5.2 GB226: Genor Biopharma 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Cosibelimab: Checkpoint Therapeutics 6.2 SHR-1701: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Tomivosertib: Effector Therapeutics 7.2 INCB086550: Incyte Corporation 7.3 PM 8001: Biotheus 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 8.1 BGB-A333: BeiGene 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ABL501: ABL Bio 10 Preclinical Stage Products 10.1 CTX-8371: Compass Therapeutics 11 Therapeutic Assessment 12 Inactive Products 13 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 14 Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody- Unmet Needs 15 Anti-CD274 (PD-L1) Antibody- Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

