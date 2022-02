BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to winter weather conditions, the following offices are either closed or are opening late today.

The Cavalier County Motor Vehicle office will be closed today.

The Bottineau Driver License will be closed today.

Grafton Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed until further notice today.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).