Former Officer Indicted, Accused of Assault

KINGSPORT – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Kingsport police officer.

In October 2021, at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of assault at the Kingsport City Jail involving Officer Laiken Whitlock (DOB 7/24/92). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that on September 28, 2021, Whitlock was placing a handcuffed woman in a cell when the woman made an offensive gesture. Whitlock reacted by striking the woman twice. She is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department.

On January 5th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Whitlock with two counts of Simple Assault. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $3,500 bond.