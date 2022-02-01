Be respectful of birds and their habitats while observing or photographing them

A great gray owl — a relatively uncommon raptor in Southwest Idaho — was recently spotted by birders at a popular birding location in the region, and Fish and Game biologists are reminding people who are eager to snap the perfect photo to be respectful of birds and their habitats.

While the majority of birders and wildlife photographers observe and capture photos of birds responsibly, there have occasionally been issues with people harassing or disturbing birds. Those problems are often amplified when an uncommon species is spotted and people travel from far and wide to catch a glimpse.

Habitat biologist Steve Dempsey said that over-eager photographers sometimes unintentionally get too close to their subjects, causing them to flush from roosts or nest areas. Others intentionally attempt to flush them in order to get a photo of their subject in flight. Whether intentional or unintentional, the effects are the same: added stress for the bird.

“We all appreciate and share in the excitement of spotting an uncommon bird species on the landscape,” said Steve Dempsey, habitat biologist. “But it’s important that we don’t let that excitement cause us to create an unnecessary disturbance for the birds we are observing or photographing.”

The National Audubon Society offers the following tips to photographers to avoid unnecessary disturbance or stress to birds: