Ben Battles Joins Pollock Cohen LLP. Former Vermont Solicitor General to Launch Pollock Cohen’s Burlington Office
Ben Battles has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. An experienced litigator, Mr. Battles will focus on appeals and public impact litigation.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollock Cohen LLP today announced that Ben Battles has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. An experienced litigator, Mr. Battles will focus on appeals and public impact litigation, dividing his time between New York City and the new Burlington, Vermont office.
Battles has argued more than thirty state and federal appeals and represented individuals, companies, and government parties in courts throughout the country including the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Second Circuit, the New York Court of Appeals, and the Vermont Supreme Court. For the prior five years he has served as the Solicitor General for the State of Vermont, where he was the state’s chief appellate lawyer.
“We are pleased to welcome Ben to Pollock Cohen. He is a strong addition to the firm and our rapidly growing appellate practice. Across the country, our public interest and private clients will benefit from his deep litigation expertise. In Vermont, he will represent clients in Vermont Supreme Court appeals, Second Circuit appeals, and in other high-profile litigation,” said Adam Pollock, a founding partner of the firm.
“I am delighted to join Pollock Cohen,” said Ben. “The firm is quickly making a name for itself representing whistleblowers, bringing impactful litigation to protect public health and safety, and pursuing cutting-edge class actions. I’m looking forward to helping build the firm’s rapidly growing appellate practice and launching the firm’s Vermont office.”
While serving as Solicitor General, Ben supervised all appellate litigation for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. He successfully defended numerous state statutes against constitutional challenges and led the office’s multistate litigation efforts, challenging and defending regulatory actions by the federal government and other states. Previously Ben was in private practice at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, where he represented plaintiffs and defendants across the United States in securities and antitrust matters, and a wide range of other commercial litigation.
Ben clerked for Judge Morton Greenberg at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and for Judge Dora Irizarry at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. He received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from the University of Vermont.
About Pollock Cohen
Pollock Cohen LLP delivers unusually effective plaintiff-side legal representation to solve client problems. The firm is known for its ability to solve problems – strategically, creatively, thoughtfully – both inside the courtroom and outside the four corners of a legalistic approach. We thrive on representing plaintiffs in litigation cases that are impactful, meaningful, and where we can make a difference.
Pollock Cohen’s Appeals practice is focused on delivering exceptional results at the appellate level. The team’s attorneys – from a former state solicitor general to former clerks to federal appellate judges – have briefed and argued appeals in federal and state appellate courts throughout the country. Most recently, Pollock Cohen represented 192 members of Congress, including the Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader, in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, a highly significant environmental law case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Pollock Cohen attorneys have also handled high stakes appeals in both civil and criminal cases and authored party and other amicus briefs at the U.S. Supreme Court at both the certiorari and merits stages. Pollock Cohen is also well-positioned to handle appeals from lower court decisions in class actions and qui tam whistleblower actions brought under the False Claims Act.
Steve Cohen
Pollock Cohen LLP
+1 212-337-5361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook