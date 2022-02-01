Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,901 in the last 365 days.

Ted Shown Named President of Aeronet Worldwide

Ted Shown Named President of Aeronet Worldwide

Executive promoted to the company’s top level of leadership

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ted Shown has been named President of Aeronet Worldwide, Inc. Mr. Shown had already been serving in an executive role before being promoted to this position by the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony N. Pereira.

In this new role, Mr. Shown is initially tasked with overseeing operations in the Western and Eastern regions, and working closely with the executive vice presidents in charge of those territories.

Mr. Shown has been involved in the cargo transportation and logistics industry since the late 1970s, which includes his own company, TGSA Logistics. Ted is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as fleet carrier aviator and on the Navy’s Logistics Task Force. He retired at the rank of Commander, and served a total of 27 years between active and reserve duty. Ted has a BA and BS in Electrical Engineering from Rice University, an MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, an MA in Christian Apologetics and an MA in Science and Religion from Biola University.

Prior to joining as an executive, Ted Shown worked with Aeronet as a consultant. His familiarity and experience with the company will be an asset, as it endeavors to build on the record growth attained the past couple of years.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ted Shown Named President of Aeronet Worldwide

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.