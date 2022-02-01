Ted Shown Named President of Aeronet Worldwide
Executive promoted to the company’s top level of leadershipIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ted Shown has been named President of Aeronet Worldwide, Inc. Mr. Shown had already been serving in an executive role before being promoted to this position by the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony N. Pereira.
In this new role, Mr. Shown is initially tasked with overseeing operations in the Western and Eastern regions, and working closely with the executive vice presidents in charge of those territories.
Mr. Shown has been involved in the cargo transportation and logistics industry since the late 1970s, which includes his own company, TGSA Logistics. Ted is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as fleet carrier aviator and on the Navy’s Logistics Task Force. He retired at the rank of Commander, and served a total of 27 years between active and reserve duty. Ted has a BA and BS in Electrical Engineering from Rice University, an MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, an MA in Christian Apologetics and an MA in Science and Religion from Biola University.
Prior to joining as an executive, Ted Shown worked with Aeronet as a consultant. His familiarity and experience with the company will be an asset, as it endeavors to build on the record growth attained the past couple of years.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
