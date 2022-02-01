DHEC Closes Portions of Shellfish Harvesting Locations in Beaufort County Effective Immediately

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 1, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing portions of shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County, effective immediately.

Shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island are now closed for shellfish harvesting for 21 days due to a sewer line breach in the area. DHEC will send a notice on February 21 when these harvesting beds reopen.

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in Beaufort County, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.

