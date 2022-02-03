Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share Partners With Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce by Joining Board of Trustee
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) announced the recent appointment of Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share to the chamber’s esteemed board of trustees. Evelio Silvera, Vice President of Communications and Government Affairs, and Lindsey Swindle, Director of Government and Policy Affairs will be active 2022 board members. The relationship between the Chamber and CCM will allow our members to share an open dialogue on the importance of affordable and compassionate health care coverage.
“Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share has been caring for and providing health care options for small business owners and families for nearly 30 years. Evelio and Lindsey will bring considerable knowledge and know-how to our board ensuring the best interests of our members and business community are represented in Tallahassee and across the state,” said Julio Fuentes, President and CEO, FSHCC. “I encourage our chamber members to engage Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share to learn more about medical cost sharing’s cost-effective approach to affordable health care coverage beginning on day one. I look forward to growing our relationship with the organization and working closely with Evelio and Lindsey for the greater good of the Florida Hispanic business community.”
"Christian Care Ministry is proud to partner with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC). This partnership is especially important to CCM as it allows us to join with business leaders who are innovative and understand the importance of choices in health care coverage,” said Evelio Silvera, Vice President of Communications and Government Affairs. “As the son of Cuban Immigrants, I know the value of having a unified voice when presenting practical solutions to everyday issues to our government. One of the advantages of Chamber membership is the opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another on the important topic of health care.”
“As community and business leaders, it is important that we protect and encourage access to affordable health care options that align with our values, said Lindsey Swindle, Director of Government & Policy Affairs.” “We look forward to working with FSHCC and its members to be a support and resource to our community.”
The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees is comprised of many of the “Who’s Who” of Florida businesses and national Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about them you can visit www.fshcc.com/members.
About Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share
Christian Care Ministry (CCM) is a non-profit that administers Medi-Share, a Christian community that comes together to share each other’s medical bills. Since 1993, Medi-Share has been a viable solution to rising health care costs, providing an affordable choice for faith-based consumers. Each month, nearly 400,000 Medi-Share members across America share more than $50 million of one another’s medical expenses. Christian Care Ministry employs more than 700 in their home office in Melbourne, FL, as well as their satellite office in Colorado Springs, CO and remotely. In 2020 and 2021, Christian Care Ministry earned the Great Place to Work designation.
About the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2000 in response to the tremendous growth of Florida’s Hispanic population. It’s partnered with nearly 40 local Hispanic chambers and business associations in the State of Florida. Today, FSHCC is Florida’s only statewide economic development organization dedicated toward Hispanic business owners and is ranked by the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and MBE Connect Magazine as one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the country. Visit www.FSHCC.com.
Patrick Slevin
Patrick Slevin
SL7 Consulting
+1 850-597-0423
P.SL7@patrickslevin.com