Dental Implants Industry Players Introduce Biomaterials To Improve Quality And Standard As Per The Business Research Company's Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the dental implants market, the use of biomaterials in dental implant products is a recent trend gaining popularity. Manufacturers of dental implants are increasingly using biomaterials including ceramics, polymer/carbon fiber composites and metals. The use of these materials is improving the quality and standard of dental implants. For instance, in 2021, Botiss biomaterials, a leader in dental material innovation, contributed a breakthrough technology to the world of dentistry with the first CE-marked dental magnesium implants. The NOVAMag regeneration system is now available for dentists looking for a biomaterial that is mechanically strong yet entirely resorbable and replaceable with bone over time.



The global dental implants market share grew from $4.12 billion in 2020 to $4.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dental implants market growth is expected to lead to $6.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of growth as per the dental implants market analysis . Areas of particular development include robotics and technologies offering minimal invasive surgery. The dental implant market will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by these technologies. For example, laser technology is being used by doctors to eliminate discomfort to patients during dental procedures. The UK Dental Laboratories has integrated CAD/CAM software into the dentistry services to provide accurate and consistent precision in the services. Advances in the fields of digital technology and 3D printing will drive the dental services market as they will enable companies to customize dental implants and dentures efficiently and in a cost-efficient manner.

The dental implants market is highly concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 61.92% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market are Henry Schein, Inc, Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Envista Holdings Corporation and DENTSPLY Sirona.

The global dental implants market is segmented by product into tapered implants, parallel walled implants; by material into titanium, zirconium; by end-use into hospitals, dental clinics.

North America was the largest region in the global dental implants market, accounting for 31.4% of the total market in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dental implants market will be North America and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.1% and 7.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe.

