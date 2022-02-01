Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Market

Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Market Revenue Is Expected To Reach US$ 140.4 Mn By 2021 to 2031

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, compartment syndrome monitoring market is set to witness 4.20% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth will be seen due to the rising prevalence of burns and severe injuries. Therefore, compartment syndrome monitoring market will be expected to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.Compartment syndrome is a serious situation that occurs when a large amount of pressure stored up inside the compartment muscle. This type of syndrome usually occurred due to bleeding or swelling after an injury. This increased pressure can avert blood flow that results in loss of oxygen.The increased incidences of burns and severe injuries due to accidents, rise in chronic diseases, rise in older adults’ population, and rise in research and development can drive the demand for compartment syndrome monitoring. Research and development can help in enhancing the life expectancy of patients. These factors act as a driver of compartment syndrome monitoring devices.

Sometimes it can be occurred due to excessive exercising and activities like swimming, playing tennis, or running. Nowadays people become more concern about fitness and can ready to ignore the consequences of intense workout that enhances the demand for compartment syndrome monitoring devices during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The cases of severe injuries and burns have increased due to the rising population that resulted in road accidents. Road accidents became a primary concern of the people. According to WHO, in 2020, the number of injuries caused due to road accidents reached approximately 20 to 50 million worldwide.Road accidents cause injuries and swelling that lead to compartment syndrome. Also, advancement in technology and R&D are playing a critical role in propelling the growth of compartment syndrome monitoring market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

U.S. and Canada will remain the foremost players in the compartment syndrome monitoring market globally because of the presence of key players in the region. Also, U.S. is technologically advanced and spent a large portion of its GDP in healthcare. According to WHO, U.S. spends 17% of its GDP on healthcare every year.Also, active participation in sports and rising incidences of road accidents made Americans highly prone to compartment syndrome. According to National Safety Council, in 2019 there were 4.5 million injuries caused due to road accidents in U.S. It will be estimated that the demand for compartment syndrome monitoring device rises in the region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Compartment syndrome monitoring market was greatly affected by sports injuries and abdominal surgeries. According to European Injury Database (IDB), every year 4.5 million people suffered from a severe sports injury and need medical assistance in Europe. It creates demand for compartment syndrome monitoring in the region.Also, Europe keeps expanding and spending in the healthcare sector and technology. According to WHO, Europe spent approx. €225 per capita income on medical technology every year. It gives an opportunity to the compartment syndrome monitoring manufacturers to grow in the region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers or compartment syndrome monitoring include,

• Stryker

• BioPro Inc.

• MY01 Inc.

• C2DX Inc.

• Centurion Medical Products Corporation

• Speigelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

• Holtech Medical

• Instratek

• Biometrix

• Potrero Medical

These companies follow certain strategies to survive in the market like merger & acquisition, new product launch, getting FDA clearance, gaining patent and others. For instance, MY01 Inc. got clearance from FDA for MY01 Continuous Compartment Pressure Monitor that help in the diagnosis of Compartment Syndrome in May 2021.

Key Segments

By Type

• Acute Compartment Syndrome

• Chronic Compartment Syndrome

By Application

• Head Trauma

• Abdominal Hypertension

• Muscle Injury

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialized Clinics

• Diagnostic Centres

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East and Africa

