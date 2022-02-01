Derma Rollers Market Size to Reach $565.6 Million by 2030 : Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global derma rollers market size was valued at $297.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $565.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key market players operating in the derma rollers market have adopted key developmental strategies such as product launch to fuel demand for derma rollers in the market, in terms of value sales. In addition, they have also emphasized on continuous innovations in their products to maintain a strong foothold in the market and to boost derma rollers demand globally. In addition, to cater to the rising needs from the beauty conscious consumers, manufacturers are continuously developing innovative derma rollers for both home use and commercial use.

CXOs further added that rise in consciousness regarding physical appearance among individuals as well as working class professionals propels growth of the derma rollers market. The industry has recently observed an emerging trend of men using skin care and hair care products to enhance their physical appearance. Use of derma rollers by male consumers is expected to eventually increase and in turn supplement growth of the global derma rollers market in terms of value sales.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of derma rollers have been hampered due to lockdown measures imposed in many countries. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials posed challenges in carrying out production with full capacity.

Owing to closure of specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets during the lockdown, the sales volume of derma rollers reduced considerably.However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as these stores open get back on track.

The ban on import-export activities resulted in disruptions in supply chain and supply-demand gap. The supply chain is expected to be restored as the restrictions are lifted off.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global derma rollers market based onapplication, demographics, distribution channel, and region.

Based on application, the skin care segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hair regrowth segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global derma rollers market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the online channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North Americacontributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global derma rollers market analyzed in the research include Derma Wonder, Claster LLC (Linduray Skincare), DAEJONG MEDICAL, JJ ELLIE. Sdara Skincare, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Prosper Beauty, Derma roller GmbH, mars by GHC, and Beauty Bio, Inc.

