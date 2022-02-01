Vigna Law Group: Update on filings and case criteria for national vaginal mesh litigation

Vigna Law Group looking at erosion injuries that interfere with sexual function and require reconstructive surgeries.

To date we have focused on cases with symptoms of neuralgia. My legal team now evaluating cases involving erosion injuries resulting in loss of sexual function when pushing these devices off market.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national product liability attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “The purpose of strict product liability doctrine is to spread the risk of loss caused by defective products away from the innocent consumer and to the entities that profit from the sale of the product. It is well overdue that manufacturers and doctors understand that it is not economically viable for them to market mid-urethral slings and implant these dangerous devices into women.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “The American Urogynecological Society (AUGS), the International Urogynecological Association (IUGA), American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopist (AAGL), and the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons (SGS) put their stamp of approval on the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist (AUGS-IUGA 2020) which finally recognized the authoritative studies that serve as the basis for pudendal and obturator neuralgia resulting from the arms of transobturator slings that has been buried in the literature for over a decade.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Polypropylene slings were a bad idea from the start. Bard and American Medical Systems exited the marketplace years ago during the MDL as they understood the financial viability of their dangerous products was poor. I expect the remaining device manufacturers to exit the marketplace as their risk of ongoing liability increases with each implantation.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We have filed at least ten mid-urethral sling cases in the past 60 days that involve serious injuries with symptoms of neuralgia caused by defendants that include Ethicon, Coloplast, NeoMedic, and Boston Scientific. My legal team is now looking at erosion injuries that interfere with sexual function and require reconstructive surgeries as these are serious injuries that no reasonable woman would contemplate as an acceptable complication for the incontinence, which is a nuisance problem that can be managed conservatively with wearing pads, or surgically with the Gold Standard laparoscopic Burch procedure, that does not use mesh.”

Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries including neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices resulting in pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. The below cases we filed in the past 60 days:

27-CV-21-14260 (Coloplast Altis, Minnesota Consolidated)

5:22-cv-00021 (Ethicon TVT-O, Federal Court-Florida)

4:22-CV-00021 (Boston Scientific Obtryx, Federal Court-Georgia)

27-CV-22-805 (Coloplast Aris, Minnesota Consolidated)

5:22-CV-00032 (Boston Scientific Solyx, Federal Court-California)

4:21-CV-00079 (Boston Scientific Advantage Fit, Federal Court Indiana)

27-CV-21-15510 (Coloplast Altis, Minnesota Consolidated)

1:22-CV-20042 (NeoMedic Needleless, Federal Court Florida)

4:21-CV-40129 (Boston Scientific Obtryx, Federal Court Massachusetts)

1:21-CV-12136 (Boston Scientific Obtryx, Federal Court Massachusetts)

Click here to learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia. Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain and for articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

For information regarding sling related complications visit: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

Reference:

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf