Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 12,272.30 million By 2028 | CAGR 6.2%: The Insight Partners

Growth in Construction Sector to Provide Growth Opportunities for Explosion Proof Equipment Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Explosion Proof Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 12,272.30 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 8,037.29 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 12,272.30 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 192

No. Tables 88

No. of Charts & Figures 91

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered System, Protection Method, and Industry

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

According to an article published by the Ministry of India in December 2021, crude oil consumption is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% to 500 million tonnes by 2040 from 221.56 million tonnes in 2017. Also, the oil demand in India is projected to rise at the fastest pace in the world by reaching 10 million barrels per day by 2030 from 5.1 million barrels per day in 2020. Similarly, according to the US Energy Information Administration data from January 2022, it is projected that the annual average of the country’s crude oil production will increase from 11.8 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023.

The explosion-proof equipment plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry. As employees and operators in the industry have to work in hazardous locations, such as refineries, oil plants, and offshore facilities, where they are constantly exposed to flammable substances, including liquids, gases, vapors or combustible dust, the priority is to keep them safe. To combat the high potential for ignition, manufacturers must produce and rigorously test explosion-proof assets. In September 2020, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. had an agreement with ENEOS Corporation on joint development of a second-generation EX ROVR (a plant inspection robot) with explosion-proof features to limit the danger of the robot igniting an explosion or fire from electric sparks or heat, even in areas with flammable gas.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a large-scale negative impact on economies globally, leading to many challenges in several markets, including the explosion-proof equipment market. The demand and supply sides suffered due to the low production of explosion-proof equipment. Further, the construction industry and supply chain were negatively impacted owing to the lockdown situation, which affected the manufacturing of explosion-proof equipment across the globe.

Increasing Use of Explosion Proof LED Lights

During the initial stages of LED lights, the LED solutions were expensive. Over the years, manufacturers have developed innovative and cost-effective technologies to lower the price of LED lighting solutions. Energy-efficient regulations, awareness among end-users, and government regulations restricting specific energy sources are a few significant factors that will result in additional demand for energy-efficient products. The market is shifting from traditional lighting technology systems to connected lighting systems based on user requirements.

Explosion-proof lightings are designed for use in places where explosive and flammable gases (such as hydrogen, methane, propane, and other hydrocarbons) are present. Working in confined spaces or areas exposed to such environments can be dangerous. Hence, this type of lighting is important in these locations for the safety of all workers and operators. According to the article published by Mining Magazine, in June 2021, MINEGLOW launched the world’s first IECEx certified explosive-proof LED strip lights for environments (such as the mining industry) where fire or explosion hazards exist due to flammable gases or explosive substances, such as vapors, mists, or dust.

Explosion-Proof Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BARTEC Gmbh, Intertek Group PLC, R.STAHL AG, ABB Ltd., Emerson, Extronics Ltd., Marechal Electric Group, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, and Rockwell are among the key players in the global Explosion-Proof Equipment market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2022, ABB Ltd (India) launched flameproof low voltage motors for applications in potentially explosive environments. The flameproof low voltage motors offer considerable benefits, including low vibration levels with increased reliability for an extended lifetime and reduced maintenance requirements for a lower cost of ownership.

In February 2021, Cortem S.p.A. launched EJBC series explosion-proof enclosures for gas group IIC. The new enclosures of the EJBC series are characterized by a multi-step joint that allows the installation in areas with danger of explosion and/or fire due to the presence of all the Gases of Group IIA - IIB - IIC classified.

