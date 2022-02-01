Feb. 1 is National Auto Insurance Day: Governor Whitmer Reminds Consumers that Auto Insurance Refund Checks Are Coming Soon

Millions of Michigan drivers to receive $400 per vehicle refunds no later than May 9, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) February 1 is National Auto Insurance Day and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) are reminding consumers to be on the lookout for refund checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund surplus that will be sent out by auto insurers later this spring.

"The bipartisan auto insurance reform law I signed has saved Michiganders hundreds of dollars per year and, as a further result, auto insurance companies will deliver $400 refund checks per vehicle to drivers no later than May 9," said Governor Whitmer. "We are putting money back in people's pockets and putting Michiganders first as we grow our economy and continue lowering costs for families."

"DIFS has communicated to insurers that refund checks or ACH deposits must be delivered to eligible consumers by their auto insurers as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "We are working with the MCCA and Michigan's auto insurance companies to ensure they accurately, fairly, and promptly issue these refunds."

In December, the MCCA announced it will refund Michigan policyholders $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. The funds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies by March 9, 2022. DIFS has directed insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event later than 60 days after the transfer of funds, which is May 9, 2022.

As part of its core mission to protect consumers, DIFS is also reminding Michiganders that scammers may try to take advantage of consumers with scams or phishing operations based on their MCCA refund.

"Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers," said Fox. "You do not need to take action to receive a refund, and if someone calls to ask for your personal information in order to process a refund - hang up and contact your insurer or DIFS."

Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov. DIFS has also launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline and eligibility requirements.

