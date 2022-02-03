I Am a King, A New Children’s Book, Is Bringing Inspiration and Motivation to Families Across Racial Lines

I Am A King Book Cover

I Am a King, a necessary book for these unprecedented times.

I Am A King opens on the night that Amari's mom decides to skip the disturbing nightly news to turn her son's bedtime into a compelling journey through the rich history of Africa and African Americans” — Elizabeth Elliott

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I Am a King unveils the need for open dialogue within our society.” — Elizabeth Elliott

I Am a King, a new children’s book written by Elizabeth Elliott of Atlanta Georgia, shines light on pre-slavery historical information that is creating a much-needed dialogue in households across America and internationally. The tale of Amari and his mom, told during story time, is a journey through the dynamic African American experience, exploring history, justice, and liberty. “I Am a King is meant to put smiles back on the faces of African American children and expand the minds of all that read it”, says Elliott.

As the parent of a black male in America, Elliott knows that adults and children often have questions about social justice, the answers to which many parents, teachers, or adults may not readily know. I Am a King gives the world a tool to start answering those questions. Elliott empowers Amari and the reader by instilling her story with the names and stories of African heritage and legacy. I Am a King was written to assist parents of all colors, ethnicities, and backgrounds when having “The Talk”—that uncomfortable conversation about race, slavery, justice, and wrongly judging a book by its cover.

Throughout the book, readers will identify with Amari’s struggle reconciling what he knows to be true about himself and what he sees and hears portrayed in the media and news. As much as we try to hide what’s going on in our communities and courtrooms, we can’t. We must talk about it to heal and do better as a society. Every parent across the globe needs to have “The Talk” with their children because this is not just a conversation for black households. Elliott says, “I empowered my son and now I want to empower, uplift, and educate everyone that will hear me!”

About Elizabeth Elliott

Elizabeth Elliott was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Elliott is the mother of a son and daughter. Her son, on whom this book is loosely based, is a college graduate and successful research specialist. Elliott’s work is far from done. She is in the process of launching her own production company, Island Girl Rising Productions, in 2022. Additionally, she is now focused on raising her daughter through the trials and tribulations of being a black woman in America. This process has inspired her next book, I Am a Queen. Elliott’s book I Am a King is available on a variety of platforms: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and a growing number of libraries across the country. I Am a King is also available as a narrated educational tool here: Narrated Version I Am a King

