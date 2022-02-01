Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Announces the End-Date for 12 Scratch-Off Games

New 2nd Chance promotional drawing date announced for seven games

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date for 12 scratch-off games and the drawing date for seven 2nd Chance eligible scratch-off games. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #15 – $100,000 Diamond Dazzler ($5)
  • Game #16 – Cash Money ($5)
  • Game #18 – Blackjack ($2)
  • Game #24 – Cash is King ($5)
  • Game #26 – Strike It Rich ($5)
  • Game #36 – Triple 777 ($2)
  • Game #37 – 5X the Cash ($1)
  • Game #41 – Joker’s Wild ($2)
  • Game #47 – Winter Winnings ($10)
  • Game #48 –- Lucky 7’s ($1)
  • Game #57 – Diamond Mine 10X ($5)
  • Game #62 – Jumbo Bucks ($2)

Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

Seven of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance promotional drawing: Triple 777, 5X the Cash, Joker’s Wild, Winter Winnings, Lucky 7’s, Diamond Mine 10X and Jumbo Bucks. The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Monday, June 6, 2022. Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.

