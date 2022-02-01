Strands of Beauty presents “Braids Are Black History” Campaign

Strands of Beauty Braids are Black History

Strands of Beauty will present the “Braids are Black History”campaign, taking place on all of their social media platforms.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strands of Beauty celebrates Black History 2022 with their “Braids are Black History”campaign, taking place on all of their social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram). The campaign is a celebration of the undeniable important role that Black Hair plays in Black History. The campaign features little known facts about braids and their origin, black hair and the statements it makes along with the power behind black hair styles.

Strands of Beauty is proud to present and promote “Braids are Black History” for the first time in the company’s history. While the braiding company has hosted several Black History Month events in its 17 year history, this year they are adding a new twist on the month. “Educating our clients on healthy hair and promoting positive self image are some of the most important pieces of the Strands of Beauty appointment process. This campaign will underscore that part of our process.” The Strands Of Beauty founder Ethena Profit went on to say “each day during black history month 2022, Strands of Beauty will post an interesting fact about the history and trends of black beauty.

Many of the quotes and information presented on our social media pages will be taken directly from “The history of Braids, all the way back to Africa''- a class given by Master Braider Ethena Profit of The Strands of Beauty Institute of Braiding and Beauty Business Development.

“I had the pleasure of spending some time in Accra [Ghana, West Africa] where I got to visit the slave castles and I worked in a braiding salon in Kaneshie Market. There I learned so much about the history of how our hair played a role during those horrifying times and how it still makes a statement.“

“Braids are Black History” is designed to inspire, educate, and connect us all to the history and importance of Black Hair. Make sure to stay connected to Strands Of Beauty on all major social media outlets to receive these daily posts.