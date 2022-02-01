At 9.2% CAGR, 3D Metrology Market Projected to Grow $19.61 Billion By 2030 | Emerging Trends and Industry Analysis

3D Metrology Market

Growth in the automotive industry across the globe, and focus on quality control while manufacturing goods drives the 3D metrology market growth.” — Vivek Karmalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in R&D spending on 3D metrology, rise in demand for quality control & inspection application, and high demand from Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the global 3D metrology market. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D metrology market generated $8.77 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $19.61 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Pages:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6893785629671718912

Asavari Patil, a Lead Analyst, Semiconductor & Electronics at Allied Market Research, stated, “the 3D metrology market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the industrial sector. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of 3D metrology products in automotive and aerospace & defense sector, which is projected to significantly contribute toward growth of the market.”

COVID-19 Scenario:

1. Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, business and manufacturing units across the world were temporarily closed, which negatively impacted the growth of the 3D metrology market.

2. The imposed lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain, posing hurdles producers to reach customers.

3. In addition, the crisis created uncertainty in the stock market and increased panic among customers.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 3D metrology market based on application, product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the coordinate measuring machine segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the automated optical inspection segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Brochure:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2142427889253763/

Based on application, the quality control & inspection segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the virtual simulation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Sample Insight: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1487089975434878991

Key Market Players:

1. 3D Digital Corporation

2. 3D Systems Corporation

3. Applied Materials Inc.

4. Automated Precision Inc.

5. Carl Zeiss AG

6. Creaform Inc.

7. FARO Technologies Inc.

8. Keyence Corporation

9. Nikon Metrology NV

10. Perceptron Inc.

Similar Reports:

3D LiDAR Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis By 2030

LiDAR Market: Global Opportunity Analysis By 2030

Video Surveillance Market: Global Opportunity Analysis By 2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

Email: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube & Instagram