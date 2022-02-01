Trailblazer Company, The Local Culinary, Heats Up the Virtual Kitchen Space with Culinary-Focused Approach
The company is the first virtual kitchen franchise in the U.S.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has brought innovation and new found demand to the forefront of several industries — and F & B is no exception. Florida-based virtual restaurant company, The Local Culinary, took steps to expand in tandem with rising demand and was the first to successfully franchise a virtual restaurant model in 2019. Now, 2022 is projected to see a blanketed international expansion for the brand.
The Local Culinary is a true trailblazer in the industry, coupling a culinary-driven, virtual restaurant approach with a first-of-its-kind franchise model.
“We saw amazing growth in 2021 thanks to our model,” stated Alp Franko, Founder of The Local Culinary. “Our model is set up to maximize profitability by cross-utilizing ingredients and leveraging our franchisees’ existing restaurant/ghost kitchen equipment. By hosting 50 brands, we can target more customers.”
The franchise support model is different from anything else currently offered in the virtual kitchen marketplace, adding to the demand for the model, says Franko. “If chefs and business owners are given a model that allows them to concentrate on what they are best at and everything else is provided for them, then their business has been set up for success. It's that simple,” asserted Franko. The Local Culinary provides an immersive training program and operational support to its franchisees, plus ongoing marketing services.
According to Franko, consistent quality is the key to success over time. “In food delivery, you only have the food to make an impression on your customers,” asserted Franko. “Marketing is very important to reach the customer, but it's not a substitute for quality. You cannot fool people on quality. If the taste of the food doesn’t bring the customer back, it's destined for failure.”
At the time of this release, The Local Culinary is present throughout the U.S. and has signed international locations in UAE and Belgium.
According to Franko, he and his team are confident that 2022 will see even more growth thanks to their quality-driven approach and effective use of resources. “We are now in the process of expanding our internal teams, our funding, and our franchise network to accommodate that demand,” stated Franko. “We are doing something that is making history and people — including chefs, business owners, investors, and consumers — are all catching on quickly.”
The latest venture for the company is bringing the model into several new channels, including airports, hotels, and corporate office buildings. “We were chosen, ultimately, because we’ve adequately demonstrated that our approach is the right one when compared to other brands out there. Ours is sustainable and these major corporations and airlines see that,” stated Franko.
The Local Culinary is the only franchised virtual kitchen in the U.S. Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity and how to add new incremental revenue streams to their business can visit www.thelocalculinary.com for more information or can email info@thelocalculinary.com.
ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY
The Local Culinary provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, delivery-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash. For more information on The Local Culinary and its revolutionary virtual restaurant franchise opportunity, please visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com.
