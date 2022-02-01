Global Bone Distractors Market Size & Share is projected 8% CAGR Rise, Will Hit USD 135 Billion globally by 2026 (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Bone Distractors Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 68 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 135 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stryker Corp., Innomed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Acumed, Vilex, Cibei, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Bone Distractors Market By Type (Mandibular Distractors, Palatal Distractors, Implantable Bone Distractor, Alveolar Distractor, Small Bone Distractors, and Others), By Application (Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Hospitals, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

Report Overview:

Bone distractors are surgical tools utilized for carrying out numerous surgical activities such as distraction osteogenesis. The surgical processes such as orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery are where these products are used to fix or correct skeletal deformities. The bone distractors help keep the pieces of the broken bones apart during the reconstructive surgery. The filling in of the gap during the intensive tensile stress helps heal the bones. At the time of bone consolidation, the bone distractors are removed.

Market Growth Dynamics

Industry Drivers:

Rising Concerns and Financial Support Rendered by Various Organizations Globally

Rising concerns and financial support rendered by various organizations across the world through advertising campaigns, workshops, and spreading knowledge regarding treatments and bone deformities are projected to drive the global bone distractors market growth. Additionally, the development of medical tools to treat various conditions is another added advantage for the bone distractors market growth. The advancements in bone distractors such as the development of miniaturized versions are likely to boost the market expansion during the forecast period.

The level of comfort and strength & durability of the bone distractors further augment the market development. Most importantly, the rising number of craniofacial anomalies, bone defects, feasible reimbursement policies, and growing financial support is anticipated to augment the market.

Industry Restraints:

Shortage of Skilled Orthopedic Surgeons

However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and the increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the bone distractors industry over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Stryker Corp.

Innomed Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Acumed

Vilex

Cibei

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 68 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 135 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Stryker Corp., Innomed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global bone distractors market is segmented into type, application, and regions.

Mandibular Distractors Segment Holds the Highest Share during the Forecat Timeframe

Based on type, the global bone distractors market is divided into mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, implantable bone distractors, alveolar distractors, small bone distractors, and others. The mandibular distractors segment holds the highest share.

The growth is due to the growing number of facial deformities and the ability of these distractors to lower the requirement for invasive surgeries. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty centers, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate worldwide market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global bone distractors market due to the rising demand for orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the growing number of healthcare infrastructure, advanced medicinal services, and surgical centers. On the other hand, Asia Pacific shows a significant growth rate due to rising awareness regarding bone distractors.

Browse the full “Bone Distractors Market By Type (Mandibular Distractors, Palatal Distractors, Implantable Bone Distractor, Alveolar Distractor, Small Bone Distractors, and Others), By Application (Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Hospitals, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/bone-distractors-market-report

This report segments the global bone distractors market as follows:

By Type

Mandibular Distractors

Palatal Distractors

Implantable Bone Distractor

Alveolar Distractor

Small Bone Distractors

Others

By Application

Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Insights from Primary Research

and is expected to touch a market value of . Based on type segment, the mandibular distractors segment holds the highest share from 2021-2026.

segment holds the highest share from 2021-2026. Based on region, the North America will likely to dominate the global market.

