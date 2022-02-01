Global Bone Distractors Market Size & Share is projected 8% CAGR Rise, Will Hit USD 135 Billion globally by 2026 (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors
[195+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Bone Distractors Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 68 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 135 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stryker Corp., Innomed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Acumed, Vilex, Cibei, and others.
"Bone Distractors Market By Type (Mandibular Distractors, Palatal Distractors, Implantable Bone Distractor, Alveolar Distractor, Small Bone Distractors, and Others), By Application (Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Hospitals, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bone Distractors Market size & share was witnessed a value of USD 68 Billion in 2020 and with growth at a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% is expected to reach a market value of USD 135 Billion by 2026.”
Report Overview:
Bone distractors are surgical tools utilized for carrying out numerous surgical activities such as distraction osteogenesis. The surgical processes such as orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery are where these products are used to fix or correct skeletal deformities. The bone distractors help keep the pieces of the broken bones apart during the reconstructive surgery. The filling in of the gap during the intensive tensile stress helps heal the bones. At the time of bone consolidation, the bone distractors are removed.
Market Growth Dynamics
Industry Drivers:
- Rising Concerns and Financial Support Rendered by Various Organizations Globally
Rising concerns and financial support rendered by various organizations across the world through advertising campaigns, workshops, and spreading knowledge regarding treatments and bone deformities are projected to drive the global bone distractors market growth. Additionally, the development of medical tools to treat various conditions is another added advantage for the bone distractors market growth. The advancements in bone distractors such as the development of miniaturized versions are likely to boost the market expansion during the forecast period.
The level of comfort and strength & durability of the bone distractors further augment the market development. Most importantly, the rising number of craniofacial anomalies, bone defects, feasible reimbursement policies, and growing financial support is anticipated to augment the market.
Industry Restraints:
- Shortage of Skilled Orthopedic Surgeons
However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and the increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the bone distractors industry over the forecast period.
Industry Major Market Players
- Stryker Corp.
- Innomed Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- KLS Martin Group
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Acumed
- Vilex
- Cibei
Key Offerings:
- Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Application, and by Region
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 68 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2026
|USD 135 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|8% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2026
|Key Market Players
|Stryker Corp., Innomed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Others
|Key Segment
|By Type, By Application, and Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Segmentation Analysis
The global bone distractors market is segmented into type, application, and regions.
- Mandibular Distractors Segment Holds the Highest Share during the Forecat Timeframe
Based on type, the global bone distractors market is divided into mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, implantable bone distractors, alveolar distractors, small bone distractors, and others. The mandibular distractors segment holds the highest share.
The growth is due to the growing number of facial deformities and the ability of these distractors to lower the requirement for invasive surgeries. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty centers, hospitals, and others.
Regional Analysis
- North America is expected to dominate worldwide market
North America is anticipated to dominate the global bone distractors market due to the rising demand for orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the growing number of healthcare infrastructure, advanced medicinal services, and surgical centers. On the other hand, Asia Pacific shows a significant growth rate due to rising awareness regarding bone distractors.
Browse the full “Bone Distractors Market By Type (Mandibular Distractors, Palatal Distractors, Implantable Bone Distractor, Alveolar Distractor, Small Bone Distractors, and Others), By Application (Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Hospitals, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/bone-distractors-market-report
This report segments the global bone distractors market as follows:
By Type
- Mandibular Distractors
- Palatal Distractors
- Implantable Bone Distractor
- Alveolar Distractor
- Small Bone Distractors
- Others
By Application
- Research Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialty Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Insights from Primary Research
- As per the analysis, the bone distractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% by 2026.
- The bone distractors market was esteemed at around USD 68 Billion in 2020 and is expected to touch a market value of USD 135 Billion by 2026.
- Based on type segment, the mandibular distractors segment holds the highest share from 2021-2026.
- Based on region, the North America will likely to dominate the global market.
