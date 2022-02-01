Personal 3D Printers Market Anticipated to Generate $5.44 Billion By 2030 at 13.50% CAGR | Top Impacting Factors

Personal 3D Printers Market

High demand for 3D printing in dental industry, government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology, and capability to offer customized products boosts the market growth” — Vivek Karmalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for customized dental 3D printing solutions due to increased tooth surgeries and other conditions is driving the demand for 3D printers across the world.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the personal 3D printers market. The findings of the report states that the global market for personal 3D printers valued $1.69 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, top segments, key investment areas, and competitive landscape for investors, shareholders, market players, and new entrants.

Avinash Savekar, the Lead Analyst for Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, outlined, “The personal 3D printers market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of 3D printer’s technology. Moreover, several organizations in Asia are taking various initiatives to build 3D printers with advanced technologies, which will help drive the growth of the 3D printers market in the region”.

The report provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restrains and opportunities to assist market players strategize and capitalize on new opportunities. The increase in demand for customized dental 3D printing solutions due to increased tooth surgeries and other conditions drive the demand for 3D printers across the world. In addition, the government initiatives towards 3D printing technology’s adoption and the ability to provide customized products contribute towards the growth of the market.

However, a scarcity of experienced personnel hinders its adoption, and is predicted to be a serious threat to the global personal 3D printers market. On the other hand, favorable government initiatives and increase in adoption of 3D printers in a variety of industries is likely to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of Covid-19, as well as its implications for the global personal 3D printers industry. Covid-19 has severely affected the supply chain and put a halt on production process. These factors along with shortage of raw materials affected the market growth of personal 3D printers. Majority of industries using 3D printers were non-operational during pandemic and this declined the demand for 3D printers in the market. Furthermore, a delay in OEM production and a drop in demand for 3D printers have dragged down the market for 3D printers. However, demand is expected to recover quickly as everyday operations resume at full capacity.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global personal 3D printers market segmentation based on type, technology, and region. This analysis provides valuable insights for investors, entrepreneurs, and major industry players to discover the highly profitable and fastest-growing areas. On the basis of type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is evolving rapidly as companies are focusing on development of entirely new hardware solutions. The hardware segment contributed highest revenue in 2020, and it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of technology, the 3D printer market is fragmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), selective deposition lamination, polyjet, multi jet fusion, selective laser melting (SLM), and others. The fused deposition modeling category accounted for more than two-fifths of the market for personal 3D printers in 2020. However, the selective deposition lamination segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate during the projected period.

Based on region, the personal 3D printers market is segmented in North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) and Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe).Germany was the largest shareholder in the European personal 3D printer market, with more than one-third share in 2020.However, North America had the largest market share due to the growing market for 3D printers.

The prominent players analyzed in the research includes The ExOne Company (U.S.)., Optomec Inc. (U.S.), (U.S.), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), EOS GmbH (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), Glowforge Inc. (U.S.), GE Additive (U.S.), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), and Prodways Group (France).

