Gov. Wolf Announces Launch of Nonprofit Security Grant Program, $5 Million Now Available for Applications

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that non-profit organizations serving diverse communities may now apply for the $5 million Non-Profit Security Grant Program to enhance security and protect from hate crimes.

“These grants work to protect Pennsylvania’s people and our heritage – the very diversity that Pennsylvania was founded on is often the target of unimaginable hate,” said Gov. Wolf. “I encourage any group that faces bias to apply, we will not tolerate hate here.”

Last week, Gov. Wolf announced $4.5 million in new funding for the program through the American Rescue Plan. These funds are being combined with $500,000 that remains from the last round of Non-Profit Security Grant Program awards.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund Program was part of Act 83 of 2019, which directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Applicants are eligible for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit organization.

Applicants can find the application and information about the Program on PCCD’s website at http://www.pccd.pa.gov. Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a wide variety of eligible items. Organizations can use the funds for safety and security planning and training, to purchase security equipment or technology, to upgrade existing structures that improve safety and security, or to acquire a vulnerability or threat assessment for the facility.

The application period will be 30-days, beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and ending Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Applications will be reviewed by a Commission-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, with awards being announced in late March 2022.

Questions regarding the Program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov.