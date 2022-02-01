Wake County Golf Cart Business Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Feb 1, 2022

A Wake County businessman was arrested today on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Sherief Adel Mansour, 47, of Moncure, NC was charged with two counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Arrest warrants allege that Mansour, managing member of The Golf Cart Guys, LLC, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $30,640.42 in North Carolina Sales Tax (State & Wake County) during the period of Jan. 1, 2015 through Dec. 31, 2016. During this period of time, Mansour was a responsible person of The Golf Cart Guys, LLC, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Mansour appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $40,000 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Mansour resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.