Recruitment SMART’s SniperAI Bags High Performer 2022 Award by G2.Com

Renowned for its accuracy and cutting edge sourcing capabilities, SniperAI by Recruitment Smart Recognized as High Performer 2022 by G2.Com

UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruitment SMART is rejoicing as one of its leading products- SniperAI has yet again won the High Performer 2022 by G2- a leading peer-to-peer product reviews website. The award recognizes SniperAI’s impeccable and cutting-edge capabilities of sourcing the most suitable candidate for its clients. SniperAI by Recruitment Smart- a talent intelligence platform has been continually lauded by its users for its ability to meet recruiter needs, transforming the talent acquisition supply chain per the satisfaction of the clients and successfully assisting them through this transition and subsequent journeys.Recruitment SMART- a leading AI Recruitment company has been placed in the highest quadrant of high performers on G2, the largest and most reputable peer-to-peer review platform. The satisfied consumers of Recruitment Smart have expressed their opinions on G2 and have given our product an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. See what our customers have to say about their experience with SniperAI on G2.com Delighted by the recognition, Recruitment Smart’s Co-Founder Mr. Yusuf Jazakallah said, “The team at Recruitment Smart is elated with the high ratings given by our customers on the G2.com. This recognition mirrors the efforts put in by every individual in our team to deliver one of the most trusted talent intelligence platforms across the globe. The Recruitment SMART team will continue to upgrade and tailor its platform as per the needs of our clients and the demands of the recruitment ecosystem.”About Recruitment SMARTRecruitment SMART, based in the City of London, offers a world-renowned talent intelligence platform to disrupt the recruitment business with revolutionary technology. The team consists of veterans from the recruitment and technology industries, and an organizational mission to create products that are tailored to their customers' needs that offer significant value. SniperAI, a game-changing technology that employs machine learning to match CVs to job specs at blinding speed and with astonishing accuracy is developed by Recruitment SMART, an expert in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.About G2.ComG2 (formerly G2 Crowd) is a peer-to-peer review platform. Former BigMachines workers founded the start-up in May 2012, intending to accumulate user ratings for business software. More than 60 million individuals visit G2.com each year to read and publish genuine reviews of over 100,000 software products and professional services. Over 1,500,000 reviews have been published so far, and those millions of visitors are assisting millions of businesses in making smarter purchasing decisions – and realising their full potential.

SniperAI is game-changing artificial intelligence for recruitment automation. Deploy SniperAI to transform your Talent Supply Chain.