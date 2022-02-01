DHEC Partners with Prisma Health and Impact Health On COVID-19 Testing Site in Greenville to Increase Testing Access

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to provide increased access to COVID-19 testing, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has opened a new, drive thru testing site in the Upstate, near Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. The site is located in the former Kmart parking lot, located at 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, S.C. 29605.

The testing site will open Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After the first day, normal hours for the site will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Impact Health is conducting the testing using nasal swab-PCR tests and has a capacity to test 600-700 individuals per day.

“This testing site will be game changer for residents in the Upstate,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC’s Upstate Outbreak Response Director. “We know COVID-19 testing demand is at an all-time high, and we are very excited to offer this free testing opportunity for community members. Knowing your COVID-19 status, especially if you’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms, is critical to the safety of individuals and their loved ones. We strongly encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Prisma Health, which had previously used the former Kmart building as a mass-vaccination site, worked closely with property owner Hughes Development Corporation to connect them with DHEC and bring the testing partnership to fruition.

“As demand for testing has continued to increase, we are happy to see this testing option delivered for our community,” said Dr. Wendell James, Prisma Health’s chief clinical officer in the Upstate. “This DHEC site will be vital in helping bring more community testing resources in the Greenville and the Upstate.”

In addition to the new testing site, there are plenty of other available sites and resources for testing in the Upstate, and across South Carolina. Residents are encouraged to visit DHEC’s testing locator to find a nearby location if they are experiencing symptoms or meet the other COVID-19 testing standards. In addition, people can take advantage of a federal initiative to make more testing available by ordering free tests from covidtests.gov.

DHEC appreciates those who are doing their part in fighting this pandemic. We encourage South Carolinians to continue getting tested when needed, quarantining and isolating when recommended, and keeping themselves and their loved ones safe by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster when eligible.

We strongly encourage vaccinations for ages 5 and up, booster shots for those who are eligible, and the use of masks to protect ourselves and each other from virus spread. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432.

