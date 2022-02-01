Jennifer Miree Cope, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and a landscape design specialist, is excited to publish her essential landscape design tips online.

Cope, who graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in electrical engineering, is renowned for her passion and talent as a landscape designer.

Redesigning a landscape or creating a new one from scratch can be one of the most rewarding experiences for a homeowner. But, it can also be one of the most frustrating, puzzling, and challenging experiences as well.

That's why Jennifer Miree Cope is sharing four essential tips of landscape design that she believes every homeowner should know before taking on a yard makeover.

She suggests that homeowners should start by deciding not just how they want their yard to look but also how they want it to function. Many homeowners focus only on the first part and ignore the second. Doing so, though, can result in spaces that might look nice but aren't functional for the homeowner. In those cases, the landscape design can go to waste, as the homeowner may not use it at all.

Clearly defining separate spaces is also key to any landscape design. Not only should different parts of the yard have different functions and different looks, but they should have complementary pieces that fit in the space's theme.

This includes not just the plants a homeowner chooses but also any seating, hardscaping, and structures — along with the colors chosen.

Jennifer Miree Cope believes that homeowners also need to consider how they can connect the multiple spaces of their yard. Simple walkways or even stepping stones can help create an open layout for the outside of a home while also inviting people to explore.

Finally, Jennifer Miree Cope says it's essential that all homeowners need to educate themselves on their location, the composition of their soil and what type of sun exposure each part of the yard gets. These three characteristics all factor into how well plants and flowers perform in spaces.

Homeowners may have many options in terms of plants and flowers, but not all of them will thrive in every environment. The USDA publishes a Plant Hardiness Zone Map that will indicate separate growing zones throughout the country. Homeowners should match up the plants they want with their hardiness zone to ensure they will thrive.

About Jennifer Miree Cope

Jennifer Miree Cope graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1985 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Renowned for her passion and talent as a landscape designer, Jennifer's associates often praise her for being organized and thorough. When not hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, attending University of Alabama sporting events, or exercising, Jennifer is often volunteering with one of the many charitable endeavors supported by Independent Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama: STAIR tutoring, Holiday House, or the Children's Fresh Air Farm.

