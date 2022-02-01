Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders Turn To Male Hormonal ‘Bio-Hacks’ For Business Boost
CHESHIRE, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOW ENTREPRENEURS ARE TACKLING THE MALE MENOPAUSE IN THE BUSINESS WORLD AND USING TESTOSTERONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY (TRT) TO MAINTAIN A COMPETITIVE EDGE
“More than 90% of our male clients are entrepreneurs, business leaders and managers of SMEs, who have identified and presented with a number of the core symptoms of the male menopause.”
Ross Tomkins Co-Founder Alphagenix
Some of the UK’s leading male entrepreneurs and small medium enterprise (SME) business leaders are turning to hormonal ‘bio-hacks’ in order to boost and optimise their performance as part of an increasing trend in maximising performance in the business world.
Entrepreneurs and business leaders are part of a new trend of men now looking to tackle the male menopause – also known as the ‘andropause’ – head-on and to improve hormonal well-being in their business and personal lives. Many are educating themselves on the subject, being diagnosed and taking TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy) as part of an overall wellness plan of incremental diet, lifestyle, health and well-being changes aimed at enhancing and improving their mental health and physical well-being. The benefits to entrepreneurs and business owners are immense and proven;
· Improved clarity of thought and decision making
· Optimising physical and mental performance
· Boosting energy levels
· Maintaining a competitive edge
· Increasing drive and focus
· Increased levels of fitness
· Enhanced mood and well being
Ross Tomkins, author, healthcare investor and qualified physiotherapist, is one of those successful business owners who 11 years ago was diagnosed as suffering from the male menopause and low testosterone when he was 32 years old. He calls his diagnosis and treatment using testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) ‘life-changing’ both in his personal and business life – and a fundamental component of his business success today.
Ross decided to set up Alphagenix to raise awareness of his own hormonal journey with the andropause. He wanted to educate men on how they could improve their hormonal health and well-being. Alphagenix specialises in the education, diagnosis and treatment of the male menopause and is also one of the leading experts in TRT. Conscious of his own experiences with doctors and treatment, Ross wanted to create a unique, personalised and quality-led service though Alphagenix, which not only provides education, investigation, diagnosis and treatment, but then ensures continual monitoring using periodic blood tests and consultations. As someone with a 20-year career in the healthcare and well-being sector - and who has been on the andropause journey himself - he built the core foundations of Alphagenix on first-hand knowledge and personal experience.
Ross Tomkins said:
“We have seen a huge surge of interest in what we do at Alphagenix from entrepreneurs, CEO’s and business leaders wanting to learn more about the male menopause and to get diagnosed. More than 90% of our male clients are entrepreneurs, business leaders and managers of SMEs, who have identified and presented with a number of the core symptoms of the male menopause. Many of those clients are looking to optimise their performance and health in their day-to-day business lives. They want to have increased energy levels, better clarity, of focus and concentration in their work and decision-making processes and to ultimately to improve their overall health and well-being.”
The male menopause has for far too long been regarded as a myth, but increasingly the issue of men’s hormonal health is being taking much more seriously in the workplace and business culture because of the huge impact it can have on men in their day-to-day lives and their personal relationships. The male menopause has also been widely acknowledged to have a huge adverse impact on personal performance in the business world. It can not only affect personal performance, but contribute to a reduced sense of well-being, concentration, mood and energy levels, all of which ultimately impact performance in the business and workplace. Symptoms include
· Brain fog, difficulty in remembering
· Lack of focus and concentration in decision making
· Low energy levels
· Lack of sex drive
· Fatigue and tiredness at work
· Reduced muscle strength
· Increased body fat
· Osteoporosis
· Depression
Men are now seeking better knowledge and education on the subject, getting diagnosed, being tested and starting TRT as part of a wider ‘bio-hack’ tool kit to optimise their performance and health alongside diet, meditation and exercise. At the core of the diagnosis is a low testosterone count, which leads to a wide range of symptoms, including low energy, reduced muscle mass or muscle weakness, poor focus, depression, obesity, insomnia, lack of libido, lack of motivation and lowered self-confidence.
Ross can speak first hand of his experience as someone who was diagnosed with the male menopause at a relatively young age. Since his first diagnosis and treatment, Ross has gone on to become a highly successful investor and businessman in the healthcare, well-being and property sectors. Ross started six businesses, sold four of them, invested and acquired a further six companies. He cites his diagnosis and subsequent treatment as ‘ground-breaking’, giving him a new lease of life. Since his diagnosis 11 years ago, Ross has led a full and active life with a beautiful family.
Ross Tomkins added:
‘Traditionally, we associate low testosterone with men over 55 generally, but alarmingly there are more and more young gentlemen being diagnosed in their thirties, as I was. We have a number of clients at Alphagenix who are in their thirties and our youngest client is 29. It is absolutely vital that men do take this seriously and educate themselves on the issue, get tested and diagnosed.
‘For any man at the top of his profession – either in business or as an entrepreneur – it’s really important to look after your physical and mental health. There are so many wider issues associated with the male menopause that can affect a man’s health, well-being and relationship.”
Ross was first diagnosed at the age of 32, after having encountered a number of symptoms that included aching joints, a complete lack of focus and brain-fog. His GP at the time suggested that perhaps his symptoms were ‘all in his head’, prompting Ross to search for a private physician with an interest in men’s health. After a 60-minute consultation, Ross was diagnosed with low testosterone and an iodine deficiency. The diagnosis was confirmed by tests and Ross began taking TRT and an iodine supplement. In a matter of days, Ross felt the huge benefits of his treatment, while the private physician made further lifestyle recommendations and changes, including a specific diet.
‘We are not claiming that TRT is a magic formula for being successful in business, but many entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders attest to the fact it has made a huge difference in their personal lives and their performance in business and to their day-to-day drive for success. They have more energy, more clarity and focus and feel so much more energised in their everyday lives. This is really critical when your making key decisions in your business. If you are on top of your health, optimising your sleep, diet and exercise and taking TRT, then it’s only natural to expect a positive mental and physical outlook on life.’
Alphagenix has a team of private doctors provided by BMP Medical Ltd., who are all UK-trained and registered with the General Medical Council (GMC). They continue to work in the NHS and private consulting. Alphagenix’s services are registered and regulated by the Care Quality Commission in the UK.
Clinical lead for Alphagenix is Dr Usman Sajjad, a GP with a special interest in sports exercise medicine, as well as the andropause. Having qualified as a doctor in 2014 from the University of Leeds and as a GP in 2020, Dr Sajjad has worked in top-level sports such as Premier League football, rugby and professional boxing. He is currently employed as the personal doctor for several high-profile professional boxers, some of whom are current world champions.
Having suffered personally from severe hypogonadism for a lot of 2020, Dr Sajjad understood how a low testosterone impacted physical and mental health. He also competed as a superheavyweight amateur boxer from 2010 to 2014. His personal experience and recovery motivated him to join Alphagenix to help other men who are suffering with similar issues. He is an academic member of the European Academy of Andrology and also runs his own ‘The Doctor Uz Podcast’ show, in which he touches on a wide variety of subjects and interviews notable guests.
Ross Tomkins concluded:
“It is absolutely vital that we have better hormonal education and treatment of the menopause both for men and women. Men need to better understand how the menopause affects their female partners and women need to also understand that their male partners might well be masking their symptoms for fear of embarrassment or feeling emasculated. We also need much better education and understanding within the business worlds and the workplace.
‘We are making small steps, but we have a long way to go in understanding and treating men’s health in general. We have campaigns and awareness for testicular cancer and prostate cancer, yet we don’t have any awareness of the male menopause, which is also linked to both prostate and testicular cancer. A huge part of the problem and lack of education around the subject lies in the fact that men do not openly talk about their health to each other or open up to their partners. We tend to have the standard response: “I’m fine – it’s nothing to worry about. I’d like to have the male menopause talked about in the same way we now recognise mental health. ”
About Ross Tomkins
Ross Tomkins is an author, investor and qualified Physiotherapist with over 20 years of experience in the field of healthcare and has a vision of improving health and well-being worldwide.
A life-long learner, he firmly believes there is a strong relationship between spirituality and leadership that is rarely discussed. He meditates and journals most days, loves walking in nature and believes that business and leadership is about inspiration, co-creation and empowerment. In addition to Alphagenix, he owns and operates Normedica, Salutaris People and Beacon.
Normedica offers medical supplies and pharmaceuticals worldwide. Salutaris People provides Covid testing and business solutions nationwide, whilst Beacon Homecare Services currently provides domiciliary care in the North of England.
