Leaders pay Tết visits to Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, February 1 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc extends New Year greetings to officials at the People’s Committee of Hải Châu District. VNA Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG– Politburo member and State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc led a delegation to visit Đà Nẵng on February 1, the first day of the Lunar New Year, to extend New Year greetings to agencies and armed force units in the central city.

At the city's Military High Command, the State leader conveyed best wishes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces in the city .

According to Colonel Nguyễn Quốc Hương, Chief Commander of the Đà Nẵng Military High Command, political security, social order and national defence in the city have been maintained.

Along with safeguarding the land and sea border as well as ensuring security during important events of the country, the forces have closely coordinated with relevant agencies in COVID-19 prevention and control.

President Phúc hailed efforts and achievements that the military, public security and border guard forces in the city made last year, which helped the city contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded their performance in the building of strong armed forces and Party as well as mass mobilisation work. He asked the forces to continue to strengthen themselves so as to well implement all policies issued by the Party and the State.

Also on February 1, President Phúc and the delegation visited officials of the Party Committee of Hải Châu District and the People's Committee of Thuận Phước Ward in the district.

Hà Nội visit

Earlier Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng made a Tet visit to officials and people of Hà Nội on the eve of the Lunar New Year (January 31), during which he said Hà Nội should strive to lead the country in all aspects, deserving its status as the national political and administrative centre.

Hailing the capital city’s efforts and achievements in the recent past, the Party leader said Hà Nội needs a longer-term vision matching its role as the capital of the country.

The country has drafted a vision for development to 2025, 2030 and 2045, Hà Nội should also work out a similar vision for its development and look even farther, he said.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Party leader wished Hà Nội people health, happiness and success.

Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng reported to the Party chief the city’s performance in implementing targets and tasks in 2021.

He highlighted a 2.92 per cent growth in GRDP, and a surge of 12.3 per cent in budget collection compared to the assigned figure. Political security and social order were maintained and national defence ensured, while good progress was made in the building of the Party and political system

Dũng reported that despite a rise in COVID-19 cases at present, the city had been designed and implementing plans to quickly respond to every development of the pandemic, focusing on improving the capacity of the health sector, particularly at grassroots level.

He affirmed that the municipal Party organisation would strive to fulfil targets and tasks set by the municipal Party Committee’s 10 major working programmes to realise the resolutions of the 17th Party congress of the city and the 13th National Party Congress.

Hà Nội would make efforts to fulfil all objectives and goals of the plans on socio-economic development, finance-budget and public investment in 2022, creating an impetus to successfully carry out the five-year plan for 2021-2025, Dũng said. - VNA/VNS