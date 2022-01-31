Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson

TAJIKISTAN, January 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson reads as follows:

"Your Excellency,

I have the honor to express to you and the friendly people of your country our good wishes and heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It is gratifying that over the past years, the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, consistently developing in a positive direction and in the interests of the parties, have gained a qualitatively new level.

Tajikistan considers it very important to further strengthen and expand good ties with Great Britain, which was among the first to officially recognize its independence.

In this context, we are making constant efforts to develop sustainable and long-term cooperation with the UK in all areas of mutual interests.

I am confident that through the joint efforts of the parties, the partnership relations between the two countries will continue to have a fruitful continuation, being filled with new content in the future.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Mr. Prime Minister, good health and new successes, and peace, tranquility, prosperity and ever-increasing prosperity to the friendly people of the Kingdom.”

The congratulatory telegram from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon says:

“Dear President Rahmon,

On 15 January, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Tajikistan marked 30 years of diplomatic relations. I would like to use this opportunity to strongly and warmly reiterate the importance that the United Kingdom attaches to the strength of our relationship.

In the last 30 years the United Kingdom and the Republic of Tajikistan have worked together to develop an important partnership based on friendship and understanding that spans cooperation in the areas of security and defence, human and economic development, trade and culture.

The United Kingdom is, and will continue to be, a steadfast partner for the Republic of Tajikistan in supporting its sustainable development and jointly tackling common and global threats such as security and climate change. I look forward to the continued development of our partnership in the years ahead.”