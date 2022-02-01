TAJIKISTAN, February 1 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the high post of President of the Italian Republic.

With best regards, I wish you good health and success in fulfilling your responsible duties, and peace, stability, ever-increasing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Italy.

We express satisfaction with the current level of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy, we are interested in their comprehensive development and expansion in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, we are ready for consistent joint efforts to advance this process at various levels, especially at the highest and high levels.

I am sure that partnership relations between our countries will continue to develop and become enriched with new content in accordance with the fundamental interests of the parties.”