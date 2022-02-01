Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,867 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella

TAJIKISTAN, February 1 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the high post of President of the Italian Republic.

With best regards, I wish you good health and success in fulfilling your responsible duties, and peace, stability, ever-increasing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Italy.

We express satisfaction with the current level of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy, we are interested in their comprehensive development and expansion in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, we are ready for consistent joint efforts to advance this process at various levels, especially at the highest and high levels.

I am sure that partnership relations between our countries will continue to develop and become enriched with new content in accordance with the fundamental interests of the parties.”

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.