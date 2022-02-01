Prime Minister’s meeting with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

LITHUANIA, February 1 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with leader of the Belarusian democratic society Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and the staff of the Belarusian Representation for Democracy in Lithuania.

The Prime Minister reiterated Lithuania’s support for Belarusian civil society and the aspiration of the Belarusian people to create a free, independent, and democratic state.

‘I sincerely believe that the time will come when Belarusians who have left their homes involuntarily will be able to return to a free and democratic Belarus, in the meantime, we will do everything to make them feel free and safe in Lithuania’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to the Prime Minister, regime’s attempts to stay in power through so-called ‘constitutional reform’ and a ‘referendum’ are futile and would not be recognised by the democratic international community.

The Head of Government expressed concern about the build-up of Russian forces on the territory of Belarus under the pretext of joint exercises, which threatens Ukraine and increases security tensions in the whole region.

Issues relevant to the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania were also discussed at the meeting.