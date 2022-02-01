Surgical Tourniquets Market is expected to reach US$ 812.2 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Surgical Tourniquets Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surgical Tourniquets Market was valued at US$ 444.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 812.2 by 2029, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.



FMI’ analysis expects the Surgical Tourniquets Market to grow at ~7.8% CAGR through to 2029, driven a surge in the number of trauma cases over the years lined with rising demand for effective device to stop arterial bleeding during surgical procedures. Analysts also expect that automatic machines and robotic technologies are likely to bring a paradigm shift in operative procedures, which should push the manufacturers to innovate their products and develop strategies to attract and retain a new segment of customers.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 USD 444.5 Mn Market Value 2022 USD 481.1 Mn Market Value 2029 USD 812.2 Mn CAGR 2022-2029 7.8% Share of Top 5 Countries 65.0% Key Players The key players in surgical tourniquets market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, AneticAid Ltd., ulrich GmbH & Co.KG, Delfi Medical, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Hammarplast Medical AB.



Worldwide sales of surgical tourniquets will increase by 7.5% year-over-year to reach ~US$ 381 million in 2022, up from ~US$ 355 million in 2021, according to the latest research from Future Market Insights (FMI).

In an attempt to reduce the risks associated with higher tourniquet pressures, manufacturers are placing their bets on products innovations and introduction of novel features such as automatic pressure control, audiovisual alarms, digital displays, and easy-to-use user interface.

Sales of Tourniquet Cuffs to Ramp up in 2022

According to the FMI analysts, tourniquet cuffs have been a vital part of the modern computer-assisted tourniquet system, which accounted for ~77% of total market revenue in 2021. While the inflatable disposable cuffs represented more than half of the total tourniquet cuff sales in 2021, the consumption of inflatable reusable cuffs is likely to increase 7.6% y-o-y in 2022.

“In terms of tourniquet systems, dual channel systems will continue to represent a relatively high share as compared to single channel systems, in the view of enabling bi-lateral procedures or simultaneous surgeries of both upper and lower extremity,” the FMI analyst said.

The consumption of surgical tourniquets for knee arthroplasty accounted for ~31% sales in 2021, while increasing application in amputation of limbs and trauma cases is likely to result in increased market share in the future.

“Recent advancements in reverse shoulder arthroplasty along with the introduction of ‘personalized’ tourniquet systems that allow the use of variable contour design and cuffs for specific patients will open new avenues of growth for the market players,” said the FMI analyst.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France



U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa and GCC Countries Key Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled • Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation

• AneticAid Ltd.

• ulrich GmbH & Co.KG

• Delfi Medical

• VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

• Hammarplast Medical AB Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Hospitals Capture Significant Share, North America in the Vanguard

In 2018, surgical tourniquets worth ~US$ 176 million were sold in hospitals; according to the FMI analysts, growing number of hospitals, especially in developing countries, and greater awareness of advanced medical devices will continue to drive the consumption of surgical tourniquets in hospitals.

Rapid adoption of ‘value-based’ model in health care settings have led to a surge in the number of ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics, thereby paving a new way of growth for the surgical tourniquets market.

The FMI analyst forecasts that North America will continue to remain at the forefront of surgical tourniquets market, representing 30% share in 2021. While North America is likely to be neck-and-neck with Europe to lead the market in future, manufacturers are tapping into new opportunities in developing countries in Asia Pacific.

The surgical tourniquets market shows a fair level of fragmentation, with two prominent players including Zimmer Biomet and Stryker Corporation accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue share. Exploring unmet needs in developing regions and expanding their distribution through collaboration and acquisitions of local and regional manufacturers remain key focal points of the market players.

