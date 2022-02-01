Antifungal Medicines Market: Understand The Key Growth Drivers Developments And Innovations

Improved diagnostics and the availability of new antifungals has revolutionized the field of medical mycology in the past decades.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antifungal Drugs Market by Drug Type [Echinocandins {Caspofungin, Micafungin, Anidulafungin, and Others}, Azoles {Imidazoles, Voricanazole, Thiazoles, and Others}, Polyenes {Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Hamycin, Natamycin, and Others}, Allylamines {Butenafine, Terbinafine, and Naftifine}, and Others], Infection Type [Superficial Antifungal Infection and Systemic Antifungal Infection], Dosage form [Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others] and Therapeutic Indication [Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The surge in prevalence of fungal infections worldwide, increase in knowledge of myriad fungal infections among populace, and rise in government funds to tackle antifungal diseases drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. Additionally, expiration of existing patents and rise in funding from public & private organizations would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, growth in population that possess antifungal drug resistance and side-effects associated with antifungal drugs hamper market growth.

The key players analyzed in the report include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Scynexis Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

The superficial antifungals are anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the analysis period.

The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America antifungal drugs market, and accounted for the highest share in 2016.

The antifungal drugs occupied about two-sevenths share of the total antifungal drugs market by dosage form in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominant share throughout the forecast period.

China occupied one-fifth share of the total Asia-Pacific antifungal drugs market in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The azole drug type dominated the market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

