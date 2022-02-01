Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Sutures, Foreceps, Scissors, Electrosurgery Instruments, Cannulas), Animal (Canines, Felines, Large Animals), Application (Soft tissue, Sterilization, Gynaecology, Orthopaedic Surgery). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Increasing surgical techniques on pets in emerging countries is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. The most common types of surgical procedures on pets are dental, cataract, hip dysplasia, spay or neuter, and wound repair.

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for veterinary surgical instruments is boosted by the growth in companion animal population combined with the growing demand for pet insurance, the increasing animal health awareness levels along with the increasing animal healthcare spending. Moreover, the growth in the number of veterinary consultants and the growth in the number of soft tissue injuries and trauma surgeries among pets are accountable for driving the inclusive growth of this market. The developing regions such as Asia-Pacific offer an added potential due to the large livestock population in this region and the escalating disposable incomes in this region.

Market Opportunities

The large animal segment dominated the market in owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases of equine animals, awareness among government animal healthcare organizations, and rising expenditure on animal healthcare in developing countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) is involving in various activities to address health threats at the human-animal-ecosystem interface including antimicrobial resistance, food-borne zoonoses, and food safety. This is anticipated to drive the need for better treatment facilities equipped with veterinary surgical instruments for companion animals.

The small animal segment is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate in the veterinary surgical instrument market due to the increasing small animal ownership and demand for efficient animal care. According to a report by the Humane Society of the United States.

The above-mentioned factors are accountable for a lucrative growth prospects in the veterinary surgical instruments market.

Competitive Landscape

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is categorized by the existence of a large number of players. Amongst intense market competition, major players are constantly concentrating on accomplishing higher market shares through new product launches, and collaborations and agreements in the market. The global market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of companies incessantly trying to mark their existence. The market is led by B. Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Ethicon Inc. (U.S.), and JORGEN KRUSSE A/S (Denmark). Other players in this market are Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.), Smiths Group Plc (U.K.), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), STERIS Corporation (U.S.), DRE Veterinary (U.S.), GerMedUSA, Inc. (U.S.), Surgical Holdings (U.K.), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), World Precision Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Surgical Direct (U.S.), Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), and iM3 (U.S.).

Recent Developments

In July 2018, B. Braun Vet Care signed a contract with CP Medical wherein the company would market B. Braun’s veterinary Infusion Therapy product range in U.S. and Canada.

In 2019, ApexVets introduced single-use surgical instruments for veterinary practice.

