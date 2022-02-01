Ophthalmology Device Market: Asia-Pacific segment will lead over the forecast period.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product Function [Surgical Devices (Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices (Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, OCT, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer), and Vision Care Devices (Contact Lenses and Spectacles)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, lack of sled professional and low awareness regarding eye-related diseases hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in healthcare infrastructures is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By product function, the vision care devices segment dominated the market in 2019.

Depending on diagnostics devices, the optical coherence tomography systems dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period with a CAGR of 4.9%.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

