Philanthropists Howard and Lynne Halpern Donate $5 Million to JARC FL for Renaming of Campus
The Newly Named Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus in Boca Raton Will Offer Expanded Services for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
We are incredibly grateful to Lynne and Howard Halpern for their generous support and vision for the future of JARC”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced a $5 Million donation from philanthropists Howard and Lynne Halpern. The donation will go towards continuing support of the program and expanding its services as the newly named Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus.
“We are incredibly grateful to Lynne and Howard Halpern for their generous support and vision for the future of JARC,” said JARC Florida CEO Jeffrey Zirulnick. “We are very excited to see the expanded services on the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus. This gift will ensure our success by endowing the continued operation of the program. We hope that this will inspire others to support the long-term success of JARC.”
Howard Halpern serves on the JARC FL board and has been heavily involved in supporting the organization for years. Specifically, the Halperns have sponsored a fleet of JARC Florida vans to assist with travel for the clients, donated funds to support additions to the Boca Raton campus, and served as chairman of the organization’s annual golf tournament, which raises hundreds of thousands of donations for JARC every year. The Halperns have a son that lives in the Adolph & Rose Levis Supported Living Apartment Program located on-campus and encourage others in the community to consider supporting JARC.
“Lynne and I are delighted to make this transformational gift to create the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus,” said Howard Halpern. “Having been closely associated with JARC over the last 5 years, we have seen firsthand the success JARC has played in improving the quality of life of these extraordinary people.”
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
