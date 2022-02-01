Michele's Granola Introduces Limited Edition Batch to Benefit the Maryland Food Bank
Maryland-based CPG company develops a plant-based chocolate granola tied to the brand’s charitable giving program Give One for Good Food®TIMONIUM, MD, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele’s Granola is launching a Limited Edition batch called Michele’s Chocolate Lovers’ Granola to benefit the Maryland Food Bank. This partnership is an extension of the brand’s Give One for Good Food® charitable giving program, through which the company donates one percent of gross sales to organizations leading the way towards a healthier, more equitable food system.
In addition to financially supporting the Maryland Food Bank, Michele’s Granola will amplify the mission of the organization through content on the product’s back label and via targeted email and social media campaigns. “I founded the Give One program based on a simple tenet: Everyone deserves good food,” says Michele’s Granola founder and owner Michele Tsucalas. “The Maryland Food Bank has tremendous reach and impact in our home state, so they’re a natural partner to help us improve access to nutritious food.”
Serving Marylanders since 1979, the Maryland Food Bank supports a network of more than 330 community organizations statewide that collectively provide nearly 1,300 distribution points with much-needed food for their local communities. Maryland Food Bank supports healthy communities by “feeding bodies, filling hearts, and opening minds through transformational nutrition experiences.” Maryland Food Bank’s Senior Vice President of Development, Elise Krikau says, “We’re grateful to partner with a business whose philanthropic goals are so clearly aligned with our mission. This collaboration has enormous potential to reach new audiences and share the stories of families we serve.”
Developed in the Michele’s Granola test kitchen, the deeply chocolatey Chocolate Lovers’ Granola is 100% plant-based and baked with vegan chocolate chips and fair-trade organic cocoa. Like all Michele’s Granola products, it is free from wheat, gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts and GMO ingredients. Made by hand, Chocolate Lovers’ Granola is available in 12oz bags exclusively via michelesgranola.com, from February 1 through sell out.
The company intends to produce Limited Edition varieties to benefit Give One non-profit partners each quarter beginning in 2022.
About Michele’s Granola
Since 2006, Michele’s Granola has been dedicated to making small batch granola from scratch, prepared fresh daily by hand with simple natural, organic and GMO-free ingredients. With a team of 80 employees, the company produces more than 35,000 pounds of granola weekly, which is distributed to 1,300+ natural food retailers, grocers and food service facilities, and available online and on Amazon.com. Michele’s is committed to improving nutrition and supporting local food entrepreneurship by donating 1% of all sales to non-profits with a food-based mission. More information at www.michelesgranola.com and via Facebook and Instagram.
About Maryland Food Bank
The Maryland Food Bank (MFB) is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders. Since March 2020, the food bank’s statewide food assistance network has distributed the equivalent of 84 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MFB will continue to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities while collaborating with partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.
