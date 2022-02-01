Baby Cribs and Cots Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2.04 Billion Globally By 2027

Baby Cribs and Cots Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Cribs and Cots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global baby cribs and cots market size reached a value of US$ 1.48 Billion in 2021. Baby cribs and cots are beds that are designed to keep newborn babies safe. Some of the various kinds of product variants available in the market include standard, portable, convertible, and multifunctional cribs and cots that assist in restricting the baby’s movements. These products are usually made of metal, plastic, and wood.

Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing number of nuclear families. Furthermore, the increasing preference for child’s safety among parents and the inflating per capita income levels of the masses is favorably impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the development of innovative products with advanced safety features and their easy availability across the online and offline organized retail channels are providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly baby cribs and cots across the globe due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Babybjörn AB (Lillemor Design AB)

• Delta Children’s Products Corp.

• Dream On Me Inc.

• East Coast Nursery Ltd.

• Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

• Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

• Natart Juvénile Inc.

• Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.)

• Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Convertible

• Multi-Purpose

• Standard

• Portable

Breakup by Design Type:

• Traditional

• Contemporary

• Modern

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

