Mosquito Repellent Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 5% By 2026

Mosquito Repellent Market

IMARC Group expects the global mosquito repellent market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global mosquito repellent market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Mosquito repellent is a substance applied to skin, body or clothing to discourage mosquitoes from landing on that surface. It helps in preventing and controlling the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. They are generally available in the form of sprays, creams, oils, pump sprays, vaporizers, and aerosols.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mosquito-repellent-market/requestsample

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of mosquito-borne diseases. This, along with the improving living standards of consumers, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing health awareness among the masses is providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preferences from chemical-based repellents to herbal-based alternatives and their easy availability across the online and offline retail channels are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the advent of advanced mosquito repelling products, including mosquito repellent roll-ons, wipes and bands, are gaining widespread prominence across the globe. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mosquito-repellent-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M

• Avon

• Clariant

• Coghlans Ltd.

• Dabur International

• Enesis Group

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited

• Jyothi Laboratories

• Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd.

• PIC Corporation

• Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co.

• Quantum Health

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• SC Johnson & Son Inc.

• Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

• Van Aroma

• Vertellus Specialities Inc., Ltd., Co

Mosquito Repellent Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, ingredients and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Coils

• Mats

• Cream

• Oils

• Vaporizer

• Others

Breakup by Ingredients:

• Natural Ingredients

o Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

o Citronella

o Others

• Synthetic Ingredients

o DEET

o Permethrin

o Picaridin

o Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weight-management-market

Electrical Enclosure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrical-enclosure-market

Brachytherapy market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brachytherapy-market

Dye sublimated apparels market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dye-sublimated-apparels-market

Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/male-grooming-products-market

Precision Agriculture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-agriculture-market