China Online Food Delivery Market Expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027

China Online Food Delivery Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the China online food delivery market report reached US$ 58.7 Billion in 2021. Online food delivery service is an e-commerce based service that provides an opportunity to the customers to order food from a food cooperative or restaurant via a mobile app or webpage. It helps in saving money and time while providing hassle-free services. Some of the major online food delivery companies in China include Baidu Waumai, Ele. me, DiDi Food, Meituan Dianping, and others.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

China Online Food Delivery Market:

The market in China is primarily driven by the expanding consumer base in the country. This, along with the growing consumption of fast food among the masses, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the high economic growth and the growing population rates across the country are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet and smartphones is positively influencing the demand for online food delivery services in the country. Moreover, the hectic schedules led by the masses and their shifting dietary preferences are also providing a boost to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Ele.me

• Meituan Dianping

• ENJOY

• Daojia

• Home-cook

• Others

China Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, platform type, business model and payment method.

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focussed Food Delivery System

• Logistics Based Food Delivery System

• Full Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Region:

• Guangdong

• Jiangsu

• Shandong

• Zhejiang

• Henan

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

