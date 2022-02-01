Fine Tune Celebrates 20 Years of Client Advocacy
From “two guys in a basement” to serving hundreds of clients—including numerous Fortune 100s—Fine Tune is recognized as an Expense Management-industry leader
The keys to our success have been our incredibly talented and disciplined team and a steadily growing roster of smart clients at the cutting edge of their fields. ”CHICAGO, IL, US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect spend management services, celebrates today the 20th anniversary of its incorporation. Fine Tune now enters its third decade of partnering with clients to solve the persistent problems they face when managing their complex indirect expenses such as uniform rental, waste & recycling, pest control, and security & guard services.
— Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune
From humble beginnings in 2002—starting out in the co-founder and CEO’s basement—Fine Tune saw an opportunity to advocate for clients within the uniform rental category and has steadily advanced to its position today as the nation’s preeminent expense management consultancy.
Twenty years of uninterrupted growth later, Fine Tune has diversified its suite of service offerings to target the waste & recycling, pest control, and security & guard services industries, establishing Fine Tune as the nation’s foremost experts in these most complex expenses.
Now working on behalf of dozens of Fortune 1000 (and numerous Fortune 100) clients, Fine Tune has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for these companies while driving enhanced departmental productivity as procurement resources have been freed from the burden of some of their most distracting expenses.
“It hasn’t been an easy climb these last 20 years,” commented Rich Ham, co-founder and CEO of Fine Tune. “We weren’t fueled by big private equity money and our presence in the industries we manage wasn’t exactly welcomed. But the keys to our success have been our incredibly talented and disciplined team—stacking up good days one after another—and a steadily growing roster of smart clients at the cutting edge of their fields. The trust and solidarity our team has built with these clients has helped us navigate many rough waters through our first 20 years, and now propels us into our third decade. It’s hard to adequately describe the gratitude I have for our team and our clients.”
Key milestones in Fine Tune’s history include, by decade:
2002 – 2012
• Fine Tune officially incorporated on February 1, 2002, in Bloomington, IN
• Began internship partnership with IU Kelley School of Business
• Began developing proprietary auditing and expense management software, today known as “Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology” (eMOAT℠)
• Launched second category offering targeting the waste & recycling industry
• First Fortune 100 client
2013 – 2022
• First 10-year client
• Launched third category offering targeting the pest control industry
• Launched fourth category offering targeting the security & guard services industry
• Became a Certified B-Corp™
• Onboarded and implemented first European clients
• Achieved carbon-neutrality
As procurement has been leaned out since the Great Recession, resources like Fine Tune have become increasingly necessary in augmenting in-house capabilities for overburdened and understaffed departments.
Now, as it enters its 21st year in business, Fine Tune has grown through multiple recessions and has only gotten stronger through trying times.
Ham continued: “It makes us feel good that we’ve been there for clients who have really needed our help, and even better that we’re driving ‘win-win’ outcomes. We are excited to add a whole new range of winning outcomes by making sustainability an increasing priority in our client work. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our good work over the next 20 years, adding value for our clients, our communities, and our shared environment.”
Richard Young
Fine Tune
ryoung@finetuneus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn