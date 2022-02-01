Dr. David Brooks is 1st Dentist to Secure-and-be Certified with a YOMI ROBOTIC System for DENTAL-IMPLANT Surgery in Utah
Brookside Dental ( AKA: "Smile Clinic Orem" ) is proud to offer dental care in Utah. Their staff is well-trained and experienced in order to provide the highest level of Dentistry. Brookside Dental is a general dentistry practice that specializes in dental implants and full-mouth restorations. Essentially, they love helping people get their smiles back. Dr. David Brooks was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He received his undergraduate degrees from Utah Valley University in Biology and Biotechnology. Dr Brooks DMD attended dental school at Roseman University where he studied dentistry. Soon after graduating dental school, he was trained under Dr. Randy Roberts on specializing in full-mouth restorations and dental implants. Dr. Brooks is the only licensed 3 on 6™ doctor in Utah Valley.
Yomi is a new alternative to traditional surgical techniques. Yomi provides dental surgeons with robotic guidance during surgery. The surgeon is in control at all times. Yomi combines the surgeon’s skill with the benefits of robotic surgery. Yomi provides assistance to the surgeon in planning and placing implants. This helps the surgeon place the implant precisely for a natural look and feel. Yomi allows the surgeon to quickly make changes to the surgical plan. This helps make treatment easy. Yomi may also allow for less invasive dental implant surgery. Yomi is not indicated for patients with no teeth. COMMON SURGICAL TECHNIQUES FOR DENTAL IMPLANTS: Dental implants are an option that can help to maintain quality of life.
The navigation works from the planning stages all the way to the implant placement. During the planning stages, the robot can take scans, then analyze the scan and help plan the procedure. Yomi provides physical guidance by holding the drill in the present position, orientation, and depth. This process will make things cheaper and faster for both the dentist and patients. When a patient comes in, let’s say they break a tooth, and they need an implant. Dr Brooks can take it out, and can place the implant in immediately because the doctor does not need to send for a guide. Unlike traditional procedures, the system gives feedback and assistance in real time to help guide the surgeon's hand positions to ensure it's in the right place for the plan.
Yomi empowers Brookside Dental’s surgical team to provide one with personalized, precise, enhanced patient care. Yomi patients experience a new level of care with the benefits of robotic assistance. Yomi gives their surgical team important information on the teeth and jaws that help them personalize treatment for ones specific needs. The system robotically guides the doctor’s hand to achieve that plan. Yomi technology allows Dr. David Brooks, DMD to perform complex procedures with more precise control than is possible with conventional techniques. Brookside Dental is the first practice to deploy Yomi in the State of Utah. Brookside is very excited to offer this leading edge technology for many reasons. Robotic surgery is minimally invasive, with minimal recovery time, and precise placement. This is definitely the future of dentistry. This is the first step in robotics in dentistry.
If ones lives in or visit Utah County, their next dental assistant just may be a robot. The best way to explain this technology is it is like a Tesla car. It doesn't do all the work, it just gives feedback. When one drives a Tesla over the line, it tells them and gives them a warning when a car in front of them stops. That's exactly what the robot will be doing for Dr. David Brooks, DMD. "I'm excited to be the first general dentist in Utah to utilize Yomi.” YOMI is the world's first robot-assisted dental surgical system. The computerized system, better known as "Yomi," will help Brookside with their Dental Implant surgical procedures. "This is going to allow Dr Brooks to place implants without having to use a scalpel in many cases or sutures in many cases.” Ultimately, the dentist is in control, but Yomi can help alter the surgical plan during the process if needed.
The 3 on 6™ Method:
Invented in 2015, the 3 on 6™ treatment is the most advanced smile restoration treatment to date. It consists of three permanent bridges secured to six implants. The 3 on 6™ is a truly permanent solution that doesn't need to be removed to be cleaned, ever. Standard brushing and flossing is all that is required. The teeth sit right against the natural gum line, making it function and feel like natural teeth in the user's mouth. The zirconia bridges are 5x stronger than other porcelain restorations, and when coupled with the six implants, the 3 on 6™ is designed to last a lifetime. Their opinion is that the 3 on 6™ is the best smile restoration treatment available and should be the first option considered. They are the only licensed 3 on 6™ provider in Utah County. https://www.brooksidedentalutah.com/
Improving Smiles. Changing Lives. Over 60% of 3 on 6™ patients had previously decided to not pursue any treatment because the treatment plans they received were too expensive. The 3 on 6™ has made permanent smile restoration affordable and accessible for many people who previously were left to choose between dentures or a smile they weren't happy with. Losing teeth means losing the smile, losing the ability to eat and speak normally, and losing confidence. There are a range of good options depending on the needs and budget. Brookside Dental (AKA: Smile Clinic Orem) offers FREE consultations for any patient who is considering a full mouth treatment. They will do an exam with x-rays and present the patient with various options for treatment and answer all of their questions.
Permanent Placement: Six implants are placed to provide permanent strength and protect from bone loss with a 3 on 6™ implant. Beautiful Bridges: Three beautiful, bright, and incredibly strong zirconia bridges are attached to the implants. Control and Comfort: With no acrylic mouthpiece, eating and speaking feels just like using the natural teeth. Minimal Maintenance: No glues or rinses. Brushing and flossing are all that is needed. More than just a new smile... Restoring someone's beautiful smile has the effect of changing how they interact with people and more importantly how they feel about themselves. Whether it's asking for a raise or inviting someone to dinner, being confident in their smile has made a world of difference. Don't wait: Restore the beauty and confidence that will improve one’s life for the better. Ones only regret will be that they hadn't done it sooner.
The 3 on 6™ Process:
Step 1: Free Consultation: Everything begins with a free consultation with a 3 on 6™ certified doctor. They will take scans of the mouth which they will use to determine if they are a candidate for the 3 on 6™. At this initial consultation, they will also go over payment and financing options with the patient and determine if and when they would like to begin treatment.
Step 2: Implant Surgery: At the following appointment, the implant surgery will take place. This can be done with local anesthesia or one can choose to be sedated. After this surgery, the implants will need to heal for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. During this time one will receive a temporary denture so that the patient is not toothless while they heal. In some cases, a single piece bridge can be placed instead of a denture. Their dental lab will use scans of the teeth or pre-designed models to design the new smile. One will have input on the design including the shade of the teeth.
Step 3: Temporary Restoration: After the implants are healed, one will stop wearing the denture and will have temporary bridges placed on their implants. These are made out of a cheaper material and will serve as a test drive. After trying the bridges for two weeks the doctor will meet with the patient again to see if they’re happy with their smile or if they would like some adjustments with the shade or fit. Based on feedback, the Doctor may make some modifications to the bridges.
Step 4: Final Bridges: The final zirconia bridges will then be made by their dental lab specialists, based on the specifications from the Doctor. A final appointment will be scheduled in which the Doctor will place the final bridges and ensure that it meets all of their expectations. The new 3 on 6™ smile will be beautiful and permanent. One doesn't have to ever remove it and can maintain it with simple brushing and flossing. They can smile, speak, kiss, and chew with confidence.
The 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee with participating providers. Their goal is to make the new 3 on 6™ smile last for the rest of one’s life. By following their guidelines and oral health directions, they know that it can happen. Some benefits of the guarantee includes free implant replacement in the first year due to failure, lifetime full implant replacement if no Osseo integration occurs, lifetime bite adjustments by the provider, discounted replacement bridges, and more. Check with the provider to see if they offer the guarantee and for terms and conditions.
Professional Care With a Personal Touch @ UTAH SMILE CLINIC: At Utah Smile Clinic they provide the most advanced dental treatment while maintaining a personal and friendly environment. When a patient walks through the doors, they strive to make them feel at ease and understood. They want to know more than just what the dental problem is. Their goal is to help restore whatever one is missing, whether that is confidence, comfort, or the ability to eat the foods they love. They are grateful to have ones trust and promise they will take great care of the patient. Utah Smile Clinic is proud to offer dental care in UTAH. Their staff is trained and experienced to provide their patients with the most up to date, comfortable dental experience possible. They make sure to spend enough time with each patient so that they are fully knowledgeable and comfortable with any treatment that will be provided. They guarantee that all procedures will be done to their high standards and they are confident that thier patients will be satisfied.
3 on 6™ Limited Lifetime Guarantee. Their 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee. Their goal is to make the new 3 on 6™ smile last one for the rest of their life. By following the guidelines and oral health directions, they know that it can happen. After they receive their new 3 on 6™ smile, they are covered with a limited lifetime guarantee as long as:
1. Attend cleaning and exam appointments every 6 months
2. Follow home-care instructions
3. Contact the 3 on 6™ Provider in a timely manner with any concerns about ones new smile
First year services:
• Free implant replacement due to failure
• Free replacement bridges due to breakage
Lifetime services:
• Free full implant replacement when no osseo-integration occurs
• Free reattachment if bridges fall off or come loose
• Free bite adjustments with a hand-piece by the provider during cleaning
• Free implant replacement after osseo-integration (this includes the parts, not the labor)
• Discounted replacement bridges
