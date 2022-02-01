Battery Charger Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 32.41 Billion Globally By 2027: IMARC Group

Battery Charger Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global battery charger market size reached a value of US$ 22.98 Billion in 2021. A battery charger is a device that is used to provide energy to a secondary cell or rechargeable battery by running an electric current through it. It maximizes the battery capacity, extends battery life, and monitors the charging process effectively. It finds extensive applications in various devices, such as media players, GPS, keyboard, wireless headset, toothbrushes, and shavers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Battery Charger Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics industry. This, along with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), is favorably impacting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid advancements in efficient battery technologies are also providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing product demand across various sectors, such as telecommunications, industrial and information technology, is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of innovative products by the key manufacturers, such as wireless battery chargers, is providing a thrust to the market growth across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Anoma Corporation

• Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.

• Exide Technologies

• Associated Equipment Corporation

• Energizer Holdings Inc.

• Ferro Magnetics Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation of North America

• FRIWO AG, HindlePower Inc.

• Phihong USA Corporation

• Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

• Saft S.A.

• Salcomp Plc

• Schumacher Electric Corporation

• Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

• Spectrum Brands Inc. (Rayovac Division)

• Uniross Batteries S.A.S

• Yuasa Battery Inc.

Battery Charger Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application, category and product type.

Breakup by Application:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Electric vehicles

• Tablets

• Digital cameras

• Feature phones

Breakup by Category:

• Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

• Replacement battery chargers

Breakup by Product Type:

• wired battery chargers

• wireless battery chargers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

