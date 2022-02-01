Commercial (AI) Market To Surge USD 54.9 billion by 2031, Size, Share, Major Key Players, Segments Outlook

Commercial (AI) Market to surpass USD 54.9 billion by 2031 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 38.54% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Commercial Artificial Intelligence Markets Market to surpass USD 54.9 Billion by 2031 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 38.54% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 54.9 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Deviations in consumer trends toward preferring fast, affordable, and easily available food options have led to a revolution in the food and beverage industry, with market leaders leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence to scale actions and help companies stay appropriate in a dynamic market atmosphere.

“Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software has grew with many advances such as face and voice recognition. Companies are using AI to increase their decision-making procedures such as online customer support, intelligent personal assistants, and course automation. 65% of the company's business comes from existing customers and it costs five times greater to interest a new customer than to save an existed satisfied one. Hence, the use of CRM is essential. Integration of Artificial Intelligence tools in CRM will help them to better understand the customers by processing more evidence in terms of data”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-954

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Players

• Google, Inc.

• Lifegraph

• Tomwise, Inc.

• Sense.ly, Inc.

• Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

• Baidu, Inc.

• H2O ai

• IBM Watson Health

• NVIDIA

• Enlitic, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Other prominent players

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the mechanism of developing smart robots that perform work and react similarly to humans. Artificial Intelligence in commerce empowers faster business decisions based on outputs from cognitive technologies and saves time and money by self-automating and enhancing routine courses and tasks. Business leaders are looking for the behaviors to refine their competitive edge, and are implementing AI to improve the canons, customer experience, and revenues, and fast processing. Commerce Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to cover the way for the smart commercialism in industries like food & beverages, electronics, fashion, and all other sectors, where progressions can be achieved by machine learning and forecasting the human behavior.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-954

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Application into Customer Relationship Management, Warehouse, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, and Others; By End-user into Retail, Electronics, Logistics, Food and Beverages, and Others; By Platform into E-Commerce and In-Store; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-954

Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segments:

By Application

• Customer Relationship Management

• Warehouse

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Fake Review Analysis

• Others

By End-user

• Retail

• Electronics

• Logistics

• Food and Beverages

• Others

By Platform

• E-Commerce

• In-Store

• By Organization Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large Enterprises

Related Reports

Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Technology in the Energy Industry market

Digital Banking Platform Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.