Global On-Demand Healthcare Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.94% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global on-demand healthcare market size was valued at USD 150.67 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.94% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. On-demand healthcare is a service where patients can access or use healthcare service in real-time through websites or mobile apps. The growing adoption of advanced technologies like mobile and internet connected devices in healthcare fields are driving the growth of the on-demand healthcare market.

Also, growing number of aging populations who are unable to visit clinics or hospitals usually prefer on-demand healthcare services which is boosting the market growth. Increasing acceptance of new healthcare technologies are giving rapid digital health services. Patients are more willing to have smart technologies in their medical care. As, patients can control when, where, and how they want to receive their services are highly providing opportunities for the service providers in on- demand healthcare market.

With many benefits there are some negative factors are also involved in on-demand healthcare market such as rapidly growing competition as well as start-up companies are facing huge insurance costs involved while providing healthcare services.

Getting an insurer on board for healthcare for a larger range of services that will be vital going forward. And these factors are challenging the overall market growth for on-demand healthcare. The large investments, lack of IT professionals as well as security concerns regarding patients’ personal data are some factors restraining the overall on-demand healthcare market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global On-Demand Healthcare Market

The emergence of Covid-19 has an immense negative impact on each and every organization across the world. The governments have imposed strict guidelines for lockdowns, flight cancellations, and shut down in almost every industry only to reduce the spread of deadly virus across the world.

However, the effect on on-demand healthcare market has not been seen negative impact. Due to global lockdown, patients were demanding remote healthcare services in a high-rate, which increased the demand for the market during the pandemic situation also.

Also, due to advanced technology and mobility care patients are highly getting impressed with the services provided to them. And hence, it will show result with positive revenue in on-demand healthcare market in the coming years.

Global On-Demand Healthcare Market, by Product

Based on product, the global on-demand healthcare market is segmented into websites, applications, and home visits. Website segment captures the largest market share for on-demand healthcare in 2021 and it is expected to remain largest market during the coming projected period.

Factor attributed to the growth of website segment is websites reduce healthcare spending or hospitalization, also reduce paper work as well as offers flexibility for general practitioners and physicians to work supplemental hours. These factors are driving the on-demand healthcare market by website segment.

Global On-Demand Healthcare Market, by Type of Service

Based on type of service, the global on-demand healthcare market is bifurcated into testing, therapeutic, mobility care, and screening and monitoring. Mobility care segment holds the largest market share for on-demand healthcare in 2021 and it is anticipated to hold its largest position during the coming forecast period.

Factor attributed to the growth of mobility care segment is the growing adoption of advanced technology, access to healthcare services at anytime, anywhere.

Global On-Demand Healthcare Market, by End User

Based on end user, the global on-demand healthcare market is bifurcated into individuals, hospitals, and professionals. Hospital segment captured the largest market share in 2021 and expected to remain largest market during the coming forecast period.

Factor attributed to the growth of hospital segment is hospitals provide advanced technology with proper equipment for the treatment of various diseases as well as well-established facilities to provide better services.

Global On-Demand Healthcare Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America captured the largest market share for global on-demand healthcare market in 2021 and it is anticipated to remain largest during the upcoming projected period.

Factors attributing the growth of the market is rapid changing in healthcare technologies, well-established healthcare sectors with improving healthcare quality.

Recent Developments in the Global On-Demand Healthcare Market

September 2021 – Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare leader, announced its Spanish language offering in for all 25 million people with access to Ginger. It will offer its member with behavioral health coaching, high-quality, and culturally competent care via text, psychiatry sessions, and video-based therapy as well aa guided self-care content.

September 2021 – WorkWell has launched Ergonomics On-Demand, an expert for preventing and treating back pains, strains, and sprains. The program will focus on boosting workplace safety in manufacturing work environment and office.

For more information on this topic please visit our website report titled, “ On-Demand Healthcare Market , by Product (Websites, Applications, and Home Visits), Type of Service (Testing, Therapeutic, Mobility Care, and Screening and Monitoring), End User (Individuals, Hospitals, and Professionals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)”— in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

