Cloud Kitchen Market is Expected to Reach US$ 112.53 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 11.50%

IMARC Group expects the global cloud kitchen market to reach a value of US$ 112.53 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud kitchens, also known as virtual kitchens, refer to shared cooking spaces for various restaurants under one roof that provide delivery-only food. It includes three types, such as independent cloud kitchen, commissary or shared kitchen, and kitchen pods.

Cloud kitchen enables food businesses to optimize and expand delivery or takeout services at a minimal cost. It helps to focus on marketing, reducing administrative hassle and logistics, reaching a larger audience, etc. As a result, it is gaining prominence as an ideal business solution across the globe to meet the emerging food delivery demand of local restaurants and fast-food chains.

Cloud Kitchen Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing preferences among food businesses, including delivery-optimized restaurants, meal prep companies, caterers, etc., towards cloud kitchens for delivering food without added overhead, are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of online food delivery services owing to the hectic working schedules is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the escalating demand for convenient and quick meal options at affordable prices is also augmenting the global market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, such as third-party apps that assist in enhancing the consumer experience by making the ordering process highly systematic, are positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, numerous key market players offer a comprehensive platform with seamless integration of point of sale, kitchen display, inventory management technologies, etc. This, in turn, is further anticipated to stimulate the cloud kitchen market in the coming years.

Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy and Toast Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type and nature.

Breakup by Type:

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwich

Pizza and Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican and Asian Food

Others

Breakup by Nature:

Franchised

Standalone

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

