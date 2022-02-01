Edward Gunn LLP and Spectrum Fusion Form New Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world which is increasingly focused on diversity, inclusion and non-bias in recruiting, Edward Gunn LLC and Spectrum Fusion announced today that they have formed a partnership to better promote solutions to these challenges in the workplace.
Edward Gunn is an international Panel Selection firm whose unique talent evaluation process positions industry leaders and discipline experts to evaluate and select candidates for senior roles. Spectrum Fusion is a non-profit organisation and a leader in the neurodiversity movement. Focusing on equality within the workplace and giving opportunities to adults and young adults who identify as neurodivergent, Spectrum Fusion is breaking stereotypes.
Through their own creative team, Spectrum Fusion Studios, autistic employees are ready to be hired to produce commercials and promotional videos and provide voice overs, graphic design, video editing, and script writing services. Their flagship Reactor Room Program provides an innovative platform to adults on the autism spectrum. In front of a panel of experts and business leaders, participants showcase their ideas, passions, and projects with the goal of creating connections resulting in new opportunities. Outcomes include, building their portfolios, securing internships, and gaining meaningful employment. Edward Gunn’s North America President, Chris Cottam, has been invited to join this panel to share his experience and join the movement of equality in the workplace. Likewise, Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, Spectrum Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer, has accepted the invitation to become a Panellist for Edward Gunn.
Chris Cottam said: ” We have chosen to partner with this dynamic organisation as they believe in embracing people’s differences and opening more opportunities in the workplace. Our clients will benefit from the fact that this aligns with Edward Gunn’s ESG commitments of equality in the workplace, opportunities for young adults and non-bias within selection processes.”
He added: “Together we believe in the social responsibility of creating a safe working environment both physically and psychologically, embracing different perspectives and an empathy-first approach to the work we do.”
Dr. Ham commented, “We are delighted to partner with Edward Gunn to address the workforce shortage, increasing numbers of adults on the autism spectrum transitioning into adulthood, and the 85% unemployment/underemployment rate for those adults. The skills and talents of neurodivergent individuals are a benefit and an asset to companies and to society overall.”
About Edward Gunn: With leadership experience spanning more than 300 years and 42 countries, Edward Gunn’s hiring panel approach is uniquely placed to research, evaluate and select the best talent for senior and strategic appointments. With a firm focus on empathy, Edward Gunn fully understands the hiring rationale of its clients and provides an appreciation of the niche hiring needs of each business.
About Spectrum Fusion: Spectrum Fusion, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation, was founded in Perth, Australia by Heidi Stieglitz Ham, and is now headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spectrum Fusion empowers autistic adults to rise above the barriers to reach their full potential. This is accomplished through providing a sense of belonging, creating authentic community, and engaging with industry leaders. Dr. Ham is an Adjunct Professor at Rice University in the Department of Psychology, School of Social Sciences. She has also presented at Stanford Neurodiversity Summit and TEDx Perth.
