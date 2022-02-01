Prevalence Of Skin Cancer Contributes To Photodynamic Therapy Market Growth

Photodynamic Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of skin cancer is contributing to the growth of the photodynamic therapy market. Skin cancer is observed to be the most common cancer of all cancers. Melanoma attributes for only about 1% of skin cancers but causes a large number of skin cancer deaths. Photodynamic treatment (PDT) uses a combination of a light sensitizing medication and very intense light to destroy cancer cells. The doctor applies a light sensitizing chemical-containing lotion to the skin cancer and surrounding area. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that about 106,110 new melanomas will be diagnosed (about 62,260 in men and 43,850 in women) in the USA in 2021. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the photodynamic therapy market in the coming years.

The global photodynamic therapy market size is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2020 to $3.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The photodynamic therapy market is expected to reach $7.10 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Major players covered in the global photodynamic therapy industry are Theralase Technologies Inc., Biofrontera AG, Hologic Inc., Bausch Health, Quest PharmaTech Inc., LUMIBIRD, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Allergan plc, Modulight Inc., SUS Advancing Technology Co. Ltd, Lumenis Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Dusa Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix Inc., Biolitec AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Sanofi, Beiersdorf, and Ambicare Health.

TBRC’s global photodynamic therapy market report is segmented by product into drugs, devices, by application into actinic keratosis (AK), cancer, acne, psoriasis, others, by end-user into cosmetics and dermatology clinics, hospitals, cancer treatment centers, others.

Photodynamic Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Drugs, Devices), By Application (Actinic Keratosis (AK), Cancer, Acne, Psoriasis), By End-User (Cosmetics And Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a photodynamic therapy global market overview, forecast photodynamic therapy global market size and growth for the whole market, photodynamic therapy market segments, geographies, photodynamic therapy market trends, photodynamic therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

