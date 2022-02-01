Smart Mobility Market is Expected to Reach US$ 115.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 17.60%

IMARC Group expects the global smart mobility market to reach US$ 115.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.60% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart mobility refers to the integration of technology with vehicles to provide ecologically friendly solutions that enhance an individual’s quality of life. It utilizes different modes of transportation rather than using one’s vehicles to reduce traffic congestion. It also helps in ensuring zero carbon emissions and lesser chances of road accidents.

Global Smart Mobility Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global smart mobility market is majorly driven by the increasing environmental concerns among the masses. This has led many key players to heavily invest in manufacturing low-emission and sustainable vehicles, thereby favorably impacting the market growth. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in the transportation sector, such as widespread integration of smart mobility with location sharing, digital ticketing and online payments, have provided an impetus to market growth.

Moreover, the growing traffic congestion on the global level has also provided a boost to the demand for smart mobility. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rapid digitization, increasing government initiatives toward the development of smart cities, and the increasing adoption of electronic vehicles (EVs), are also contributing to the market growth.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-mobility-market/requestsample

Global Smart Mobility Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc., Excelfore Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, QuaLiX Information System LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom N.V. and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, solution and element.

Breakup by Technology:

3G and 4G

Wi-Fi

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Embedded System

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Traffic Management

Parking Management

Mobility Management

Others

Breakup by Element:

Bike Commuting

Car Sharing

Ride Sharing

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3IxUH4y

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.