Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Opts To Produce Drugs For Orphan Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNAi therapeutics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex orphan diseases such as acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis that have limited treatment options. RNAi therapeutic companies are increasingly opting to produce drugs for orphan diseases as people suffering from orphan diseases are often more willing to tolerate drugs with side effects. People suffering from orphan diseases also visit doctors regularly, thus find it acceptable to opt for drugs that have a more involved delivery route. For instance, the US and European regulators approved two RNA based drugs for the rare genetic disease hereditary transthyretin (hATTR) amyloidosis, which affects around 50,000 people worldwide. The disease is caused by mutations in the gene that can cause causes a loss of sensation in the lower limbs, feet, and hands. The disease may also cause disturbances in blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics due to COVID-19 which is expected to drive the demand for the same. The market is expected to grow to $8.26 billion in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Access to healthcare services is expected to improve in developing countries, thus supporting the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. Effective implementation of government health plans is the core reason for the improvement in healthcare access in many developing regions such as India, China and many Latin American countries. Many countries such as Russia and Brazil are focusing on improving their healthcare capabilities which will help drive the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market.

Major players covered in the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics industry are Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc.

TBRC’s antisense and RNAi therapeutics market report is segmented by technology into by RNA interference, antisense RNA, by route of administration into intravenous injections, intra dermal injunctions, other delivery methods, by indication into oncology, cardiovascular device, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious disease, other diseases.

